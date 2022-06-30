What inflation? Producers offer $10 tickets for every Calgary performance of Hamilton

At a time when the cost of everything seems to be climbing, the producers of Hamilton are offering Calgary musical lovers the deal of a lifetime.

All you need is a bit of luck, a ten spot and the Hamilton app.

Broadway Across Canada announced Friday that 40 tickets for every performance of Hamilton will be available for $10 a ticket, during the entire duration of its run, between July 12 and 31.

The lottery opens Friday, July 1 at 10 a.m.and closes Thursday, July 7 for tickets to performances between July 12 and 17.

HOW TO ENTER:

Download the app from Apple or the Google Play Store.

Winners will be notified every Thursday, and will have two hours to claim and pay for up to two tickets.

Hamilton is the multiple-Tony Award winning musical smash blending hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway show tunes to tell the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton.

It runs July 12-31 at the Jubilee Auditorium. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.

