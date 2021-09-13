What investigators say Greg Fertuck was doing the day his wife went missing
As the Greg Fertuck trial continued Monday, the Crown focused on where he was on Dec. 7, 2015 — the day his spouse went missing
Fertuck is charged with first-degree murder in connection with Sheree Fertuck's disappearance, her body has never been found.
According to RCMP testimony, Greg Fertuck attended a physio therapy appointment and made a call to the Workers’ Compensation Board the day she was last seen alive.
Surveillance footage shows a white truck, believed to be Fertuck’s, drive around the west-end of Saskatoon.
On Dec. 7, 2015 at 10:57 a.m., the truck makes a stop at a physiotherapy clinic.
Footage inside the clinic shows a man, believed to be Fertuck, speaking to the receptionist. He leaves about half-an-hour later.
Sheree was last seen by her family on Dec. 7, 2015 at around 1:30 p.m. She was leaving the family farm near Kenaston, Sask. to go haul gravel at a pit nearby.
Around the same time, Fertuck made a call to the Workers’ Compensation Board.
Shalane Shackleton, a Workers’ Compensation Board employee, testified she took Fertuck’s call.
“He was calling to let me know he was off work by a specialist,” Shackleton testified.
“But we haven’t received any paperwork on that, and needed wages from his employer.”
About four hours after the call, at around 5:00 p.m., Fertuck’s truck is seen at a car wash.
Court heard a speck of blood, matching DNA from Sheree’s razor, was detected on Fertuck’s tailgate.
At the gravel pit, where Sheree’s semi-truck was left abandoned, RCMP recovered three pieces of black zip ties, two shell casings, a small flashlight and two batteries.
Greg Fertuck’s Dec. 7, 2015 timeline as constructed by investigators:
10:51 a.m. — Saskatoon Motor Products’ surveillance cameras detects a dirty white truck, believed to belong to Greg Fertuck
10:57 a.m. — The dirty truck arrives at Pro Sport Rehab & Fitness
11:28 a.m. — The truck leaves the physiotherapy clinic
1:51 p.m. — The truck is spotted by Cameco’s cameras (2121 11th Street West)
1:22 p.m. — Fertuck makes a call to the Workers’ Compensation Board
4:52 p.m. — The truck is detected by Camponi Housing Corporation surveillance cameras (1715 11th Street West)
4:54 p.m. — The truck approaches Vern’s Carwash
5:17 p.m. — The truck leaves the carwash