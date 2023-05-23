What is a 'red flag law'? Michigan getting one. Canada wants one.

Can the ‘red flag law’ make border communities like Windsor-Detroit safer?

Michigan red flag law

On Monday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the paperwork to move forward with a ‘red flag law’.

Also referred to as Extreme Risk Protection Orders, the law will allow a citizen to petition a court to have guns away from a person they suspect is a danger to themselves or others.

“With extreme risk protection orders, we have a mechanism to step in and save lives,” said Governor Whitmer Monday. “Extreme risk protection orders also will reduce suicides.”

“There is some merit in it. However, there are some cautions too,” says Chris Lewis CTV Public Safety Analyst.

Lewis believes citizens need to ‘speak up’ if they know someone has bad intentions and they are a gun owner; regardless if they are legally owned or not.

“If you don’t come forward, it (a shooting incident) may not get prevented and the people that die may be people you love,” says Lewis.

But on the other hand, “people could have personal vendettas and actually take action that may hurt somebody when in reality it wasn't justified,” notes Lewis.

“The U.S. is a mess. As far as firearms go,” says Lewis. “There's so many guns, so many people have guns that shouldn't no background checks, no safe storage laws and on and on in many states.”

Will it make Windsor safer?

Lewis doesn’t think so.

“Most crimes are committed (in Canada) with guns that are smuggled in from the U.S.” says Lewis. “We're (Canada) in pretty good shape except for those guns that come (illegally) from the U.S. And so will this law change the number of guns that are smuggled illegally into Canada? I doubt that very much,” says Lewis.

Police in Canada already have the authority to seize weapons if they believe an owner (legal or otherwise) is a danger to themselves or the community.

“They (police) can seize those guns and then they can get a warrant to go into homes and actually get more guns,” says Lewis.

“So, I think the current ability in the Criminal Court of Canada suits us quite fine. If people open up to the police, that's always the key,” he says.

Red Flag Law in Canada?

“Canada has some of the most robust firearms legislation in the world. Now the government's looking to expand that. Some of it I don't believe is even necessary. I believe that's become very political,” notes Lewis.

He is referring to Bill C-21, which recently passed in the House of Commons and is now before the Senate.

Red flag laws are included in the legislation, inspite of changes the government has made to other clauses in Bill C-21.

“On the surfaces (red flag law) seems like a very great idea,” says Wes Winkel, president of the Canadian Sporting Arms and Ammunition Association (CSAAA). “The concern we have long-term is that there's going to be some inappropriate behavior.”

Winkel worries the rules will be used when a relationship is breaking down as “weapons to remove somebody from their hobby.”

“The problem with the red flag laws in a lot of cases is once that process has started, it's very hard to reverse or halt. Once the firearms are removed and the license is pulled it's very hard for that person to get those items back,” says Winkel.