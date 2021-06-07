What is allowed on Friday as Ontario enters Step 1 of reopening?

Ontario will start to reopen its doors on Friday, allowing patios to resume operation and non-essential retail to accept in-person customers again.

On June 11, the province will enter Step 1 of Ontario’s economic reopening plan. This stage focuses primarily on allowing outdoor activities to resume and small businesses to open.

Here’s a list of what will be allowed:

Outdoor social gatherings and organized public events with up to 10 people.

Outdoor religious services and ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services, capped at the number of people that can maintain a physical distance of two metres.

Indoor religious services and ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services permitted at up to 15 per cent capacity of the particular room.

Non-essential retail permitted at 15 per cent capacity, with no restrictions on the goods that can be sold.

Essential and other select retail permitted at 25 per cent capacity, with no restrictions on the goods that can be sold.

Outdoor dining with up to four people per table, with exceptions for larger households.

Outdoor fitness classes, outdoor groups in personal training and outdoor individual/team sport training to be permitted with up to 10 people.

Day camps for children permitted to operate in a manner consistent with the safety guidelines for COVID-19 produced by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Overnight camping at campgrounds and campsites, including Ontario Parks, and short-term rentals.

Concert venues, theatres and cinemas may open outdoors for the purpose of rehearsing or performing a recorded or broadcasted concert, artistic event, theatrical performance or other performance with no more than 10 performers, among other restrictions.

Outdoor horse racing tracks and motor speedways permitted to operate without spectators.

Outdoor attractions such as zoos, landmarks, historic sites, botanical gardens with capacity and other restrictions.

In a news release announcing the move to Step 1, the government said the above list is not comprehensive and could be expanded.

Ontario will remain in Step 1 for at least 21 days before moving on to Step 2 of the reopening plan.