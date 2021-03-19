Provincial health officials have been giving regular updates on the plan to vaccinate British Columbians, but some have asked CTV News about people they feel may be left out.

Among the details of that plan are visits to long-term care and retirement homes, as well as about 190 vaccine sites popping up across B.C. during Phase 2.

But members of the public have asked how seniors and others with mobility issues, who live at home and are unable to get to a clinic, can get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Those people will be able to get their shots at home, the province says.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said a team of people trained to administer the two-dose vaccines are making house calls, and more solutions are being added as issues arise.

"We keep adding to our teams all the time," he said.

Additionally, the province is increasing the types of health-care workers who can give out the vaccine, including pharmacists, emergency medical assistants and ambulance paramedics.

Dix also addressed reports of lengthy wait times – in some cases as long as three hours – saying the government is "looking into that all the time."

He said officials are hoping the wait times improve as the process continues, and that the goal is to get vaccine recipients in and out as quickly as possible, but that there are a lot of people to vaccinate and some may have to wait.

"This is a massive enterprise," Dix said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Bhinder Sajan in Victoria