What is open and closed on Victoria Day

Outdoor recreational activities are now some of the only things open, with many services closed for this Victoria Day Holiday.

Temperatures in Barrie are expected to be above seasonal, reaching 24 degrees with lots of sunshine in the forecast for Monday.

Here is a list of what is open and closed in Barrie this holiday Monday:

Closed

Government offices

Banks

Post Offices

Libraries

Most grocery stores

LCBO

No garbage, organics, recycling and yard waste collection

Recreation centres remain closed due to the province's stay-at-home order

Barrie City Hall remains closed due to the province's stay-at-home order

Open

Some beer store locations, click here for the full list.

Outdoor amenities, including playgrounds

Transit

Barrie Transit - no service

Orillia Transit - no service

Midland Tranist - no service

GO Tranist will operate on a Sunday schedule

Parking on the street and in parking lots in Barrie's downtown is free on all statutory holidays. However, waterfront parking rules remain in effect, with resident permit passes required. Any visitors will be charged $10/hr up to $50.