What is the milk crate challenge? Experts warn of potentially dangerous internet trend

Social media users have been challenging each other to climb steps made of stacked milk crates, but safety experts, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, are advising against the newest internet trend.

The so-called milk crate challenge involves people daring each other to stack several plastic milk crates into a triangle formation and attempt to climb over it.

The hashtag #MilkCrateChallenge has made the rounds on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram, with people sharing videos of their attempts. But they often end with them falling over and the crates crashing down on top of them.

Comedian Conan O'Brien jokingly tweeted this week that he wouldn’t attempt the challenge without approval from the FDA.

"Although we regulate milk, we can't recommend you try that. Perhaps enjoy a nice glass of 2% and return all those crates to the grocery store?" the U.S. federal agency’s official Twitter account replied.

Some people’s videos have racked up hundreds of thousands of views, with American rapper YK Osiris’ own failed attempt garnering more than 417,000 views.

Some of the earliest videos appear to have popped up as early as last week; with very few people actually successfully managing to complete the challenge.

“It’s quite alarming to watch,” safety expert Chantal Walsh told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview on Tuesday. “It could lead to a lot of serious injury… given that it’s an unstable surface.”

Walsh, a health promotion specialist with the Halifax-based clinic Child Safety Link, said parents need to convey the high risk of injury to children looking to try the challenge.

“The outcome could be quite serious, quite fatal,” she said, adding it could be especially dangerous for anyone who lands on their head or neck.