What is the root cause? Questions grow after random attacks by teens in Forest Glade

Police investigators and social workers are looking into what caused a group of teenagers to carry out random attacks on people in Forest Glade over the weekend.

“Youth aren't generally committing crimes randomly for no reason. There are always root causes,” said Stacey Yannacopoulos, executive director of New Beginnings. “Substance use issues, mental health, family, conflict, housing, unemployment, poverty, the list goes on and on.”

On Sunday, the Windsor Police Service (WPS) issued an alert to warn residents of Forest Glade of a recent uptick in random attacks.

Police say a group of teenagers, wearing black clothing and masks are behind the unprovoked attacks in the Meadowbrook neighbourhood and the area surrounding the Forest Glade Skate Park.

“The Forest Glade Skate Park is where they seem to be hanging out a majority of the time. Then they go from there and start walking around the area,” said WPS Const. Bianca Jackson.

People in the area are being told to be extra vigilant and to report suspicious activity.

“Eventually we will catch up to those individuals who are causing these problems for everyone else, and we will hold you accountable for your actions,” said Const. Jackson.

The Windsor Police Service advises that there has been an uptake on random attacks in the area of Tecumseh Rd E and Lauzon Parkway to Hawthorne and Lauzon Road.

Resources for troubled teens

Police sometimes refer young offenders to Youth Diversion, an organization that provides prevention and intervention for troubled children and youth ages six to 18.

Youth Diversion aims to hold youth accountable for their actions while offering opportunities for them to address underlying issues contributing to their at-risk behaviour.

“If you don't address the underlying contributing factors to that behavior, you're not going to stop the behavior,” said Joanna Conrad, executive director of Youth Diversion.

The organization offers an alternative to the tradition court system for youth facing minor offences.

For example, in its Youth Justice Committee program, a youth and their parent will meet with a committee of community volunteers and the victim. Together they will negotiate meaningful ways for the youth to repair the harm caused. This could look like an apology, volunteer work, donating to charity, attending a program or restitution.

“Assuming that they're successful, they forego any criminal charges,” explained Conrad. “If they're not successful, the police officer does have the discretion to then lay a charge.”

Eighty-seven per cent of participants successfully completed the program last year, according to Conrad.

New Beginnings also offers programs to help youth meet their full potential. Its Provincial Youth Outreach Worker program helps at-risk youth with a variety of issues like finding employment, completing volunteer hours, applying for assistance and finding housing.

“It’s a mobile program. We have a team of five provincial youth outreach workers and they work in high priority neighborhoods,” said Stacey Yannacopoulos, executive director of New Beginnings.

A detailed list of New Beginnings’ programs geared toward youth is on its website.