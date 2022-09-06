What kind of support is the federal government offering Sask. First Nation after stabbings?
The federal government promised support to Saskatchewan's James Smith Cree First Nation in the aftermath of a deadly mass stabbing, but what does that look like?
Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu told Evan Solomon on CTV News Channel’s Power Play Tuesday the government can cover expenses related to funeral costs, transporting family members and mental health services.
“I’ve reassured, formally and informally, all of the leadership that the government will be there to pay those expenses,” she said.
Solomon asked Hajdu about funding and the timeline for new legislative framework regarding Indigenous policing. The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls made both of those recommendations in 2019.
Hajdu told Solomon she is looking forward to working with Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino to co-develop that legislation.
Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu talks about support for James Smith Cree First Nation in the video at the top of this article.
