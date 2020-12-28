It wasn’t all-COVID-19 all the time in 2020 – crime, weather and other disasters, as well as the more human stories – were also among the most read each month.

While there was certainly a focus on the pandemic that was declared in March, the fallout, including restrictions on social gatherings and mask requirements were also top of mind.

Here are the most read stories each month on CTVNewsLondon.ca.

January: Extras needed for Jason Momoa-led 'See' filming in St. Thomas

In January, a story about the search for extras for an Apple TV series starring actor Jason Momoa filming in St. Thomas had the whole region wondering if they were ready for a turn on the small screen. Thousands turned out to try their hand.

Honourable mention went to a quirky story about a man asking for help from Ontarians to recover lost memories.

February: London bodybuilder known as 'Canadian Moose' has died

Scott Milne was just 45 when he died of a stroke. The death of the respected London bodybuilder described as a fitness devotee, animal lover and mental health advocate shocked the fitness community.

March: 'This is real. It hurts': 37-year-old COVID-19 patient in London, Ont. speaks from his hospital room

One of the earliest local first-hand accounts of suffering through COVID-19, 37-year-old Michael Loiselle described being diagnosed and the symptoms, warning others to take measures to protect themselves.

April: ‘People will be held accountable': Police to charge Ont. church after holding Sunday service

A drive-in Sunday service at the Church of God in Aylmer, Ont. had local police promising charges, but they never materialized – at least not for this particular incident. This was the first of what would become many instances of the Church of God, and its controversial pastor, getting involved in the discussion around COVID-19 restrictions.

May: World-first COVID-19 dialysis treatment comes from Canadian research team, doctors say

London researchers shared the promising early results of the use of modified dialysis to help treat those hardest hit by COVID-19. The goal of the treatment was to target and transform white blood cells to help reduce inflammation.

June: Tornado damage in southwestern Ontario could have been much worse

Tornado season kicked off with a bang in southwestern Ontario in 2020, in what would become a very busy storm season across the region. The first of the season cut a path south of London, hitting the area around Glencoe then touching down in Thames Centre.

July: Police seize $24M in assets, charge London, Ont. man as they tackle illegal gaming

The name Robert Barletta – a known Hells Angels member - returned to the news when OPP seized $24 million in assets in an illegal gaming investigation. Warrants were executed in multiple southwestern Ontario cities, with everything from vacation homes, to vehicles and company assets seized.

August: Family asked to leave Disney Store after child with autism couldn't keep mask on

The story of a Windsor family who made a special trip to London to go to the Disney Store, only to have it cut short due to a disagreement over a mask, touched many.

Ruby, who was six at the time and on the autism spectrum, had difficulty wearing her mask properly, and in the end the family was asked to leave because of it. The family said they hoped to raise awareness of the issue by sharing their story.

September: 'Anticipate more cases linked here': Outbreak declared after 5 Western University students test positive

It was one of the first large-scale community outbreaks in Middlesex-London. The number of infected students would climb within days, also impacting a number of downtown bars and restaurants. The university eventually halted most non-academic activities in order to help stem the numbers.

Also in September, the story of a London teen battling terminal cancer tugged heartstrings. Nineteen-year-old Jace Caspi would lose his fight with osteosarcoma four days after sharing his story.

October: Garbage truck from Canada to U.S. caught hauling more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana

Sometimes a story is a bit hard to believe, as in the case of the garbage truck stopped by U.S. Customs after crossing the Blue Water Bridge. It was reportedly carrying garbage bags filled with an estimated 1,000 pounds of marijuana.

October also brought to a close the criminal proceedings in the explosion on Woodman Avenue, with a Kitchener woman pleading guilty to four charges in relation to the Old East Village blast.

November: Aylmer, Ont. declares state of emergency ahead of planned protest

Aylmer Mayor Mary French’s decision to declare a state of emergency ahead of a Freedom Rally protesting COVID-19 restrictions had some crying foul, and eventually led to threats that concerned the mayor and her family.

French said the declaration was to allow the small town to ask the province for help, since an earlier rally drew hundreds, and there was concern about civil unrest.

December: Rescue to recovery, search efforts shift as authorities confirm a second fatality at site of building collapse

It was a day that won’t soon be forgotten, after seven workers were trapped in the rubble of a partially collapsed building under construction on Teeple Terrace. Two would die, while several others were injured. The collapse prompted an outpouring of community support. An investigation is ongoing.

Also in December, Middlesex-London learned it would be moving to the red-control level of COVID-19 restrictions, just over a week before it was announced the entire province would go into lockdown on Boxing Day.

