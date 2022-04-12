What Manitobans can do to prepare for the blizzard

With Manitobans bracing for what has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades, the Canadian Red Cross is reminding people to put together an emergency preparedness kit.

“We recommend that you always have an emergency preparedness kit ready to go, because in the situation we’re in today, we actually have a little bit of time to prepare for it, but there are times where you don’t have time to prepare for a disaster. You just have to be ready to go,” said the Red Cross’ Jason Small in an interview on Tuesday.

According to Environment Canada, a major spring storm is set to touch down in Manitoba overnight on Tuesday and will last until Friday morning. The weather agency predicts the storm will bring heavy snow, strong winds and poor visibility.

Ahead of the storm, Small recommends that Manitobans have an emergency kit that will last them for 72 hours.

He emphasized that it’s important to always have an emergency kit ready to go, because you don’t always time to prepare in advance for an emergency.

“I think it’s always important to make sure you have that kit at the ready for your family,” he said.

“And also that your family has a plan you talk about periodically so you know what to do during a disaster, if you should get separated, and what you’re going to do if the time comes that you’re told you have to leave your home.”

As for what should be included in the kit, the Red Cross recommends core items, as well as some items specifically tailored to your family.

These core items include water, food, a can opener, copies of important family documents, an emergency plan, and a battery or crank-operated flashlight and radio. It’s also important to have items specific items for your family’s needs, such as medication and baby items.

Small also recommends having a cellphone and charger, a First Aid kit, extra cash, personal hygiene products, pet food and medication, hand sanitizer, and multi-tool duct tape. He also suggests having a change of clothes and shoes.

- With files from CTV’s Nicole Dube.