What Manitobans can expect for gas prices this summer

As gas prices reached a new Canadian record once again, an expert said that Manitobans could be spared from the record-high prices – for now.

According to Natural Resources Canada, the average price for regular gas across the country reached an all-time high on Monday at $2.06 a litre. This is a jump from the record set last week of $1.97 a litre and up significantly from an average price of $1.34 a litre in May 2021.

Gas prices have also risen about 30 cents a litre over the last month in Canada.

However, things are not quite as bad in Manitoba.

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, said the highest price in Manitoba is about $1.87 a litre right now.

He noted prices will stay in this range for now, but could change later in the summer.