What Manitobans can expect from Wednesday's storm

With a spring storm touching down in southern Manitoba on Tuesday evening, residents should brace for accumulating snow, strong winds and reduced visibility.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada’s winter storm warning, the storm is being brought on by a late-season Colorado low.

The weather agency notes that heavy snow has made its way into southern Manitoba, which will slowly move north.

The extreme southeast areas of the province will see the greatest snow accumulations, with totals expected to be between 20 and 25 centimetres (cm). Snow accumulations will decrease to the west and northwest, with the Red River Valley set to receive 10 to 15 cm of snow and western Manitoba looking at totals of five to 10 cm.

As of 8:30 a.m., ECCC said six to 10 cm of snow had fallen in Winnipeg.

Along with heavy snow, southwestern Manitoba and the Red River Valley will see winds up to 70 km/h, as well as blowing snow.

Weather conditions may be particularly poor along the southern portions of Lake Manitoba and the Manitoba escarpment. ECCC said these areas may be upgraded to a blizzard warning.

Weather conditions are expected to improve throughout the day on Thursday as the Colorado low leaves the region to the east and a ridge of high pressure builds in from the west.

Manitobans are reminded to stay safe on the roads and consider postponing non-essential travel.

For those who must travel, CAA Manitoba offers the following tips:

Leave plenty of space between your own car and other vehicles;

Stay on main roads;

Keep a phone charger in your car;

Don’t use overdrive or cruise control;

Slow down and move over for emergency vehicles; and

Never pass a snow plow.

ECCC adds that drivers should prepare for quickly changing travel conditions, and that Manitobans should make an emergency plan and an emergency kit with water, food, medicine, a first aid kit, and a flashlight.

SNOW PLOWING IN WINNIPEG

With the snow-covered roads creating slippery conditions in Winnipeg, city crews were out overnight salting the streets to improve traction.

Ken Allen, the City of Winnipeg’s public works communications coordinator, said Winnipeg initiated its city-wide plowing operation on Wednesday morning.

“Today you’re going to have a lot of heavy trucks, and pieces of heavy equipment out there plowing,” he said.

“Combined with the salt, you’re going to see a big improvement on city streets today.”

Allen added the city's plan was for the snow clearing to begin at 7 a.m. after salting overnight. He said it's a two-pronged approach to get the salt to activate by the time people are driving on the roads. Then once there is enough snow accumulation they send out the plows.

City crews are clearing streets, sidewalks and active transportation paths based on its priority system. Priority 1 areas include regional streets or major routes and adjacent sidewalks and active transportation paths. Priority 2 areas include bus routes, collector streets and adjacent sidewalks and active transportation paths.

At this time, there are no winter parking bans in place, but the city is going to wait to see how the storm progresses to make further decisions.