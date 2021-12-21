What Manitobans need to know about travelling over the holidays

Holiday travel has always been stressful, but now with rules and restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s even more for people to consider and plan.

With the holidays right around the corner, many Manitobans will be heading to the airport to travel to see family and friends over the next few weeks. CTV News Winnipeg spoke to experts and officials about what people need to know when travelling this holiday season.

GETTING TO THE AIRPORT

When trying to decide when you should arrive at the airport, Michel Rosset from the Winnipeg Airports Authority (WAA) said it’s always best to talk with the airline you are flying with. He added that it’s also good to arrive a bit early so that your travel experience is as easy as possible.

“We are approaching our busier days of the holiday travel season here, so we’ll see...more people travel through the next week or so,” he said.

“We recommend you check with your airline about when you should arrive and you should be checking in for your flight.”

Rosset noted that proof of vaccination is required for anyone 12 years of age and older who is leaving a Canadian airport.

“The best proof of vaccination is, of course, your pan-Canadian proof of vaccination credential and you can request that through the government of Manitoba’s website,” he said.

Since public health orders can change at any time, Rosset suggests checking all the resources made available through the governments, the WAA website, and airlines. He said you should be checking for information leading up to your trips, as well as when you’re returning home.

GOING THROUGH SECURITY WITH HOLIDAY GIFTS

When going through security with your carry-on baggage, it is best not to bring presents that have already been wrapped.

Sandra Alvarez from the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority recommends leaving gift-wrapped items in your checked baggage or bringing the wrapping paper on the side, unless the gift is in a box with a lid that can be easily removed.

“The problem is when the boxes are wrapped themselves, the screening officers may have to unwrap everything and that obviously is never a pleasant thing,” she said.

If you are travelling with a tech gift, such as a cellphone or tablet, Alvarez reminds you that when going through security you need to be able to demonstrate that these gadgets can turn on.

“If you have any kinds of covers, the covers must easily be removed to allow additional screening on those electronics,” she said.

As for bringing holiday baked goods, you are welcome to bring them in a carry-on bag.

“Cookies, any kind of donuts or traditional cakes that they’re used to making over the holidays – that is indeed permitted in the carry-on bag,” Alvarez said.

RETURNING TO CANADA

For travellers arriving back in Canada after their trips, they will need a valid pre-arrival COVID-19 test that has been taken within 72 hours of arriving at the border by land or for their departure flight. They will also need to fill out the ArriveCAN app in advance.

“That goes into your different quarantine plans. You need to make sure that you have your proof of vaccination if asked,” said Chief Robyn Jarvis of the Canada Border Services Agency.

She explained the quarantine plans ask travellers about different scenarios they may end up in if they end up testing positive for COVID-19.

“Whether you have someone who is vulnerable living in your household. Whether you’re able to have enough medication that you might need. Enough food, heat, all that kind of stuff so that you can survive in your household quarantined by yourself or your travelling partner, whoever you need to be with for 14 days,” she said.

Jarvis noted the ArriveCAN app can be filled out up to 72 hours before you arrive in Canada or before your departure on your plane back to Canada.

- With files from CTV’s Mason DePatie.