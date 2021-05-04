What new restrictions will Alberta introduce in attempt to curb spread of COVID-19?

After establishing new daily case number records in the province, Premier Jason Kenney says stronger public health measures for Albertans will be announced Tuesday.

The premier didn't provide specifics of the plan during Monday's briefing, but confirmed that the cabinet committee that decides public health measures will meet to discuss the plan.

The province brought in targeted measures last week aimed at regions with high active cases, but the province-wide measures governing restaurant patio usage and in-person learning for kindergarten and elementary students were not altered.

Retail shopping restrictions in Alberta are currently at levels set per Step 1, which were announced April 6, where stores are limited to 15 per cent of fire code capacity.

Outdoor social gatherings have been permitted since Jan. 18 with group size capped at 10 people, while all indoor social gatherings remain prohibited as per measures set in late 2020.

The cabinet committee in charge of restrictions will meet Tuesday, and Kenney says the group will also share guidance for increased enforcement of rule breaking.

"There is a behavioural difference here," said Kenney. "What we want is for folks to follow the rules, (we're) not (introducing) rules for the sake of rules."