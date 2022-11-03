What northeastern Ontario school boards have planned for Friday if there is a strike
While things can change, CTV News is maintaining a list of what school boards in northeastern Ontario have planned ahead of Friday’s expected labour disruption.
Here’s a list of what school boards have said will happen as of Thursday evening. It will be updated should more information come available.
ENGLISH PUBLIC
Algoma District School Board (Sault Ste. Marie): Will be open
District School Board North East (Timmins): Will be open
Near North District School Board (North Bay): Will be open
Rainbow District School Board (Sudbury): Will be closed
FRENCH PUBLIC
Conseil scolaire de district du Grand Nord de l'Ontario CSPGNO (Sudbury): Will be open
Conseil scolaire de district du Nord-Est de l'Ontario (North Bay): Will be closed if there’s a strike
ENGLISH CATHOLIC
Huron Superior Catholic District School Board (Sault Ste. Marie): Will be closed
Nipissing-Parry Sound Catholic District School Board (North Bay): Will be open
Northeastern Catholic District School Board (Timmins): Will be closed if there is a strike
Sudbury Catholic District School Board (Sudbury): Will be open
FRENCH CATHOLIC
Conseil scolaire catholique du Nouvel-Ontario CSCNO (Sudbury): Will be open
Conseil scolaire catholique Franco-Nord (North Bay): Will be open as long as safety can be assured.