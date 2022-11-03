What northeastern Ontario school boards have planned for Friday if there is a strike

While things can change, CTV News is maintaining a list of what school boards in northeastern Ontario have planned ahead of Friday’s expected labour disruption.

Here’s a list of what school boards have said will happen as of Thursday evening. It will be updated should more information come available.

ENGLISH PUBLIC

Algoma District School Board (Sault Ste. Marie): Will be open

District School Board North East (Timmins): Will be open

Near North District School Board (North Bay): Will be open

Rainbow District School Board (Sudbury): Will be closed

FRENCH PUBLIC

Conseil scolaire de district du Grand Nord de l'Ontario CSPGNO (Sudbury): Will be open

Conseil scolaire de district du Nord-Est de l'Ontario (North Bay): Will be closed if there’s a strike

ENGLISH CATHOLIC

Huron Superior Catholic District School Board (Sault Ste. Marie): Will be closed

Nipissing-Parry Sound Catholic District School Board (North Bay): Will be open

Northeastern Catholic District School Board (Timmins): Will be closed if there is a strike

Sudbury Catholic District School Board (Sudbury): Will be open

FRENCH CATHOLIC

Conseil scolaire catholique du Nouvel-Ontario CSCNO (Sudbury): Will be open

Conseil scolaire catholique Franco-Nord (North Bay): Will be open as long as safety can be assured.