What northerners are thankful for this Thanksgiving

For many people, this year marks the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that they’ve been able to have a proper Thanksgiving gathering without restrictions.

In Sault Ste. Marie, families took in the sights, sounds and smells of fall at Thomson Farms while reflecting on what they’re most thankful for.

"This year, I’m really thankful for Thomson Farms for being open," said one parent.

"I’m pleased to bring the kids. We did the corn maze, it was lovely, and I’m really thankful for my family."

Families made their way through the corn maze, picked through the pumpkin patch and lined up for tractor rides.

Parents expressed relief at having somewhere to bring their kids on what is a holiday for most.

Speaking with the many children gathered at the farm, most told CTV News they are thankful for family and being able to gather with them this Thanksgiving.

"It’s such a nice day today, just being able to come out here and see all the pumpkins and see all the people and just have fun with my family and stuff," said one youngster, with others expressing similar thoughts.

Most of the people who spoke to CTV News said they would rank food alongside family for what they’re most thankful for.

One little girl summed up her feelings succinctly, "I’m thankful for everything."