What Ontario's new electronic monitoring rules at work do and don't do
New legislation requiring employers in Ontario to disclose electronic monitoring in the workplace will increase transparency but does not provide employees with any new privacy right, employment lawyers say.
-
COVID 'still causing challenge' in Ottawa this fall, Dr. Etches saysOttawa's top doctor warns COVID-19 is "still causing challenge" in the community this fall, and is urging everyone to get up to date on vaccines and wear masks in indoor and crowded spaces.
-
Maureen Cassidy named Pillar's Interim Chief Executive OfficerCity Councillor for Ward 5, Maureen Cassidy has been named Interim Chief Executive Officer at Pillar Nonprofit
-
Serious crash closes Highway 41 in Consort, Alta.Emergency crews are on scene of a serious crash on Highway 41 near Township Road 325 in Consort, Alta.
-
Nova Scotia legislation would require storm readiness by telecommunications companiesNova Scotia is proposing legislation that would require telecommunications companies to be better prepared for weather events like post-tropical storm Fiona or risk stiff fines.
-
-
Sentencing set for November for London man who defrauded Canada PostSentencing submissions were heard Thursday in the case of a London man who defrauded Canada Post of more than $230,000. Back in June, 59-year-old Allan Fischer was convicted of fraud after the court heard he set up 48 fake business accounts with Canada Post.
-
N.S. man charged after loaded revolver, ammunition seized from vehicle: RCMPA man from Greenwood, N.S., is facing firearms charges following an incident in Upper Nappan, N.S., earlier this week.
-
Sexual assault suspect arrested in connection to 2 incidents: Vancouver policeVancouver police say a suspect connected to two alleged sexual assaults has been arrested.
-
BC Hydro monitoring service levels amid drought in many regionsA new report from BC Hydro says its power generating system is meeting challenges caused by severe drought in several British Columbia regions, even as levels in some southwestern reservoirs are at or near record-breaking lows. The B.C. government's five-level drought map shows sections of Vancouver Island and the inner south coast are at the highest ranking, meaning it is almost certain that drought in those regions will adversely affect everything from jobs to ecosystems.