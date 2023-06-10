'What real strength looks like': Run for women's mental health

This weekend marks the highly anticipated return of the Shoppers Drug Mart run, dedicated to raising awareness for women's mental health.

Tammy Powder, one of the participants in Saturday's event, is a passionate advocate for women's mental health.

Drawing from her own experiences and providing support to her children during their struggles, Powder says she feels well-prepared to address the audience at the Run for Women on Saturday, aiming to spread her heartfelt message.

“We could walk out and throw on our running shoes or our walking shoes, speaking from experience. I go out for a good run, a good walk, and I'm better able to handle life, able to better handle the stresses.” Powder said

The Run for Women is an annual event that takes place in 18 cities across Canada.

Over the years, it has successfully raised more than $16 million for local charities focused on women's mental health. This is where the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) plays a crucial role in helping to organize the event.

Faith Bodnar is the president of the CMHA’s Saskatoon branch.

“It's an in-person run this year," Bodner said. "The first year it was virtual because of the pandemic. It's an amazing event. We all have close to 700 participants, runners, walkers, rollers, whatever you want to do, and we’re really looking forwards to showcasing the importance of women's mental health.” said Bodnar.

The CMHA actively participates in fundraising efforts to support this cause, emphasizing the important message that individuals who are struggling are not alone and can seek help.

"As moms, we're like superheroes, truly. But sometimes, we need to take off that cape and ask for help, and there's no shame in that. That's what real strength looks like," Powder stated.

The event was scheduled to take place at Victoria Park on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.