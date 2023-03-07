What's a Worm Moon and when's the best time to see it in Ontario?

A Worm Moon will illuminate the sky on Tuesday night, a symbol that winter is thawing and spring is warming in Ontario.

Originally, the Worm Moon was believed to nod to the earthworms that appear as the soil warms in spring, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Don't miss March's Full Worm Moon in the sky tonight https://t.co/xUC7RjHOPd pic.twitter.com/r9lc8NmWXy

Other names for the March moon have also symbolized seasonal transition, the exit of winter and entry of spring, including the Crow, Crust and Sore Eyes Moon. Another, the Sugar Moon, captures the sap of sugar maples beginning to flow.

In less than two weeks, spring will sprout in the Northern Hemisphere as winter concludes on March 20. Before then, the clocks will spring forward as daylight saving time approaches on March 12.

The Worm Moon marks the last full moon of winter. It will look massive when it nears the horizon, but according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), that’s because of an illusion.

When the moon is spotted in relation to objects, like trees and buildings, it looks huge. In contrast, when the moon is high in the sky, it appears small without those reference points.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac recommends looking for the full moon as it’s rising after sunset, which is set to take place in Toronto just before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The moon will ascend closer to 6 p.m. in central Ontario and closer to 6:40 p.m. further south in Ontario, depending on the specific location.

This full moon is worming its way into your sky.



March’s full moon is known as the Worm, Crow, Crust, Sap, or Sugar Moon and is associated with the beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere.



Send us your favorite Moon pics and see what else is up: https://t.co/NBmwkSJRIL pic.twitter.com/Mit2rIEmgP

The Worm Moon began on Monday night and will last until Wednesday morning, possibly stretching into the early evening, according to NASA.