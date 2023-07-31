What’s behind a string of police raids at Ont. magic mushroom dispensaries?

Several communities in southwestern Ontario have seen illegal magic mushroom stores opening and challenging the current status quo on the fungus, but one expert says that doesn’t necessarily mean magic mushrooms are on the path to legalization.

In the last month, dispensaries in Windsor, London and Brantford have been raided by police.

Andrew Hathaway has been studying drug policies in Canada for decades.

A professor of sociology at the University of Guelph, Hathaway said he can only speculate why the raids are happening now, saying it could simply be the case the businesses are not being discreet enough in their activities.

“Those kinds of things are typically what would lead to the police to kind of send a strong reminder, you know, ‘We're going to shut you down,’” he said.

Hathaway believes focusing police attention on magic mushrooms doesn't make much sense.

“When we're talking about a crisis involving the use of poisons on the street like fentanyl and [drugs] being laced with things that are even worse. I mean, psilocybin, it doesn't make a lot of sense from a policy perspective to make it a priority,” Hathaway said.

RAIDS IN SOUTHWESTERN ONTARIO

His comments come around a week after Brantford police said a dispensary on Colborne Street near Clarence Street was raided, and over two pounds of psilocybin products were seized.

Kingdom Fungus had been in operation for nearly two months and was raided on July 14, with police recovering an estimated $10,755 in psilocybin mushrooms and edibles.

At the time, Brantford police said it wanted to remind the public psilocybin remains a restricted substance under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (CDSA), where it is classified as a schedule III drug, making it illegal to sell and possess.

Earlier this month, police in Windsor raided a magic mushroom dispensary nearly a week after it popped up downtown.

In this instance, the magic mushroom location was operated by FunGuyz, a brand that has popped up in cities across Ontario and Quebec.

Co-owner Edgars Gorbans told CTV News its other 10 locations are constantly raided by police.

Meanwhile, Hathaway said despite growing awareness and acceptance of psilocybin, he does not believe it is on the same path to legalization as cannabis.

“To my knowledge that comparison doesn't work as well when we're talking about mushrooms. There have been discussions about policy reform,” Hathaway said. “To my understanding, there has been no pronouncements to that effect on the part of the government formally.”

Waterloo regional police confirmed to CTV News Kitchener it is not aware of any magic mushroom shops operating in the region.

The FunGuyz website does not list a shop in Waterloo region.