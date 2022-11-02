What’s closed? What’s open? Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent school boards reveal short-term strike contingency plans

CUPE members will be in a legal strike position as of Friday, Nov. 4.

Three of the four big school boards in the area will pivot to online learning at least for the day.

“We’re holding out hope, quite frankly, that there still may be some reason to believe this could be averted,” Steve Fields, spokesperson for the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) said Wednesday.

Until then, WECDSB has decided to close schools and move students to online, asynchronous learning.

“The teachers will be posting the students work online (and) there’s an expectation that students will check-in and do the assignments but there won’t be a teacher doing instruction virtually like we were accustomed to during the pandemic,” said Fields.

The Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) on the other hand, will keep schools open on Friday.

“Those who are closest to working with students during instructional time are not part of the CUPE union and therefore we believe we will be able to stay open,” said Erin Kelly, GECDSB director of education.

Kelly said CUPE represents GECDSB custodians, secretaries, clerks, couriers and IT technicians to name a few.

She said managers and staff will be “reassigned” to keep schools operating as normally as possible without CUPE members.

Kelly said any decisions about next week won’t be made until the weekend, as the dispute remains “fluid” in Toronto.

All school board officials encourage parents to check their “labour updates” on their websites, regularly, for the latest decisions.