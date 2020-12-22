With the upcoming provincial lockdown, the City of London has prepared some information as to how it will affect city services.

As of Saturday, Ontario will be under a province-wide shutdown affecting several city programs, services and facilities. While many remain open, changes will take place as of Thursday.

The city has released the following closures and changes:

All community centres will be closed for indoor and drop-in registered programs, including day camps as of Saturday

All arena programs are cancelled including recreational skating, hockey and private rentals

Skating at Storybook Gardens remains open with advanced registration while skating in Victoria Park will be closed

All aquatic programs including recreational swim and classes are closed with swim passes placed on hold

Services through Citi Plaza will be closed as of Thursday, including child care

Social Services will not be provided at any locations

All fire stations will close to the public

City Hall will close temporarily, but livestreaming of meetings will continue online

Services such as parking, business licensing, animal services through the city, and The Tourism Centre will be closed, but may offer services virtually

Paralympic and Olympic athletes are permitted to train at the Canada Games Aquatic centre and Farquharson Arena as per Provincial regulations.

New Year's Eve celebrations in Victoria Park have also been cancelled.

For more information on services in London, visit the City of London's website.

