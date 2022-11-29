What's going on during day 2 of Agribition

Canadian Western Agribition is in full swing at REAL District.

Here’s just some of what is happening on day two of the agriculture fixture in Regina.

At 10 a.m. the Light Weight Canadian Horse Pull Finals will take place at the Brandt Centre, the heavyweight finals will begin at 4 p.m. also inside the Brandt Centre.

There will also be middleweight finals at 1:30 p.m. as well as the Chore Team Competition Finals from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m.

From 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. an Indigenous Agriculture Summit will be held in room three at the Queensbury Convention Centre.

The 10th annual Grain Expo will be held from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Queensbury Convention Centre ballroom.

Later in the day Tuesday from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. the Agribition Open Cattle Dog Trial will take place at the Brandt Centre.

