What's happening for Pride Month around Regina

June is Pride Month and in Regina lots of events will be taking place in the coming weeks in support of the LGBTQ2S+ communities.

Queen City Pride will be holding its annual Pride Festival from June 3-12.

The annual Pride Parade will take place on June 11.

�� Celebrate Pride "Together Again!" - Here's all the ways to get involved. - https://t.co/Z1Al9Cia99 pic.twitter.com/6KdQvvauPt

— Queen City Pride (@QueenCityPride) May 13, 2022

On Wednesday the Saskatchewan Pride Month flag raising ceremony will take place at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building at 6 p.m.

A flag raising ceremony will also take place at Regina City Hall at 9 a.m. on Friday to acknowledge Gender and Sexual Diversity Pride Week.

Other events taking place throughout the month include a Queer Art night, Barrier Bashing Breakdown: Drag Show and Mini Rave and a Pride Communion Worship.

For more details on other events happening throughout the month go to the Queen City Pride Website.

