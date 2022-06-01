What's happening for Pride Month around Regina
June is Pride Month and in Regina lots of events will be taking place in the coming weeks in support of the LGBTQ2S+ communities.
Queen City Pride will be holding its annual Pride Festival from June 3-12.
The annual Pride Parade will take place on June 11.
�� Celebrate Pride "Together Again!" - Here's all the ways to get involved. - https://t.co/Z1Al9Cia99 pic.twitter.com/6KdQvvauPt— Queen City Pride (@QueenCityPride) May 13, 2022
On Wednesday the Saskatchewan Pride Month flag raising ceremony will take place at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building at 6 p.m.
A flag raising ceremony will also take place at Regina City Hall at 9 a.m. on Friday to acknowledge Gender and Sexual Diversity Pride Week.
Other events taking place throughout the month include a Queer Art night, Barrier Bashing Breakdown: Drag Show and Mini Rave and a Pride Communion Worship.
For more details on other events happening throughout the month go to the Queen City Pride Website.
