What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: April 1-3

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the first weekend of April.

OTTAWA SPRING WEDDING SHOW

The Ottawa Spring Wedding Show is this weekend at the EY Centre.

Plan your perfect wedding with the help of the exhibitors Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit https://ottawaweddingshow.ca/.

OTTAWA SENATORS

The Ottawa Senators host the Detroit Red Wings Sunday afternoon at Canadian Tire Centre. Game time is 1 p.m.

Masks are no longer mandatory inside Canadian Tire Centre.

For ticket information, visit nhl.com/senators.

OTTAWA 67s

The Ottawa 67's host Mississauga Friday night at TD Place.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Face masks are no longer mandatory inside the Arena at TD Place.

For more information, visit https://ottawa67s.com/.

SUGAR BUSH SEASON

Sugar bush season is underway across the region. Visit each site's website for details.

· Fortune Farms outside Almonte

· Fulton's Sugar Bush & Maple Shop

· Mapleside Sugar Bush in Pembroke

· Proulx Sugar Bush

· Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm

· Sugar Shack at Richelieu Vanier Park

· Temple's Sugar Bush in Lanark

· The Log Farm

· Walts Sugar Shack in Consecon, Ont.

· Wheelers Maple Products in McDonalds Corners

MUSEUMS

Museums are open across the national capital region this weekend.

For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.

· Museum of Nature open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

· Canada Agriculture and Food Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

· Canada Science and Technology Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday

· Canada Aviation and Space Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday

· Canadian War Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday

· Canadian Museum of History open Friday, Saturday and Sunday

· National Gallery of Canada open Friday, Saturday and Sunday

· The Diefenbunker open

SKATING

Ottawa's four outdoor refrigerated skating rinks are open for skating.

Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall

Daily 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Lansdowne Park Skating Court

Daily: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink

Daily: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink

For skating times, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/jim-tubman-chevrolet-rink#schedule

SKIING

Ski resorts are open for spring skiing across eastern Ontario and western Quebec. Visit each resort's website for details.

· Camp Fortune

· Calabogie Peaks

· Mont Cascades

· Mont Ste. Marie

· Ski Vorlage

· Sommet Edelweiss

SWIMMING

Ottawa's indoor swimming pools are open.

For information on swim times and reservations, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/swimming#public-swimming

OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market Winter Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

NATIONAL BALLET OF CANADA

The National Ballet of Canada presents After the Rain, Soul, Angels' Atlas Friday night at the National Arts Centre.

It's the Ottawa premiere of Christopher Wheeldon's After the Rain, taking you on a two-part poetic journey that showcases ballet's unique ability to both move and haunt its audience.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30290

FRIDAYS AT THE FOURTH

The National Arts Centre presents Fridays at the Fourth WITH Akeem Oh Friday night.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/29255

GREAT CANADIAN THEATRE COMPANY

It's the final weekend to see Heartlines at the Great Canadian Theatre Company.

For more information, visit https://www.gctc.ca/

OTTAWA FIRE VIRTUAL TOURS

The Ottawa Fire Service is inviting you to tour two fire stations virtually.

The service has teamed up with a local videographer to create two high-quality virtual station tours of Fire Station 53 in Orleans and Fire Station 73 in Vars.

The virtual station tours are in English with French subtitles.

For Station 53, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fx6dyMNVkLE

For Station 73, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3hqBTnW29k

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.