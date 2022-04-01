What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: April 1-3
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the first weekend of April.
OTTAWA SPRING WEDDING SHOW
The Ottawa Spring Wedding Show is this weekend at the EY Centre.
Plan your perfect wedding with the help of the exhibitors Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit https://ottawaweddingshow.ca/.
OTTAWA SENATORS
The Ottawa Senators host the Detroit Red Wings Sunday afternoon at Canadian Tire Centre. Game time is 1 p.m.
Masks are no longer mandatory inside Canadian Tire Centre.
For ticket information, visit nhl.com/senators.
OTTAWA 67s
The Ottawa 67's host Mississauga Friday night at TD Place.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Face masks are no longer mandatory inside the Arena at TD Place.
For more information, visit https://ottawa67s.com/.
SUGAR BUSH SEASON
Sugar bush season is underway across the region. Visit each site's website for details.
· Fortune Farms outside Almonte
· Fulton's Sugar Bush & Maple Shop
· Mapleside Sugar Bush in Pembroke
· Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm
· Sugar Shack at Richelieu Vanier Park
· Temple's Sugar Bush in Lanark
· Walts Sugar Shack in Consecon, Ont.
· Wheelers Maple Products in McDonalds Corners
MUSEUMS
Museums are open across the national capital region this weekend.
For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.
· Museum of Nature open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
· Canada Agriculture and Food Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
· Canada Science and Technology Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
· Canada Aviation and Space Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
· Canadian War Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
· Canadian Museum of History open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
· National Gallery of Canada open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
· The Diefenbunker open
SKATING
Ottawa's four outdoor refrigerated skating rinks are open for skating.
Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall
Daily 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Lansdowne Park Skating Court
Daily: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink
Daily: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink
For skating times, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/jim-tubman-chevrolet-rink#schedule
SKIING
Ski resorts are open for spring skiing across eastern Ontario and western Quebec. Visit each resort's website for details.
SWIMMING
Ottawa's indoor swimming pools are open.
For information on swim times and reservations, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/swimming#public-swimming
OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET
The Ottawa Farmers Market Winter Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.
NATIONAL BALLET OF CANADA
The National Ballet of Canada presents After the Rain, Soul, Angels' Atlas Friday night at the National Arts Centre.
It's the Ottawa premiere of Christopher Wheeldon's After the Rain, taking you on a two-part poetic journey that showcases ballet's unique ability to both move and haunt its audience.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30290
FRIDAYS AT THE FOURTH
The National Arts Centre presents Fridays at the Fourth WITH Akeem Oh Friday night.
For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/29255
GREAT CANADIAN THEATRE COMPANY
It's the final weekend to see Heartlines at the Great Canadian Theatre Company.
For more information, visit https://www.gctc.ca/
OTTAWA FIRE VIRTUAL TOURS
The Ottawa Fire Service is inviting you to tour two fire stations virtually.
The service has teamed up with a local videographer to create two high-quality virtual station tours of Fire Station 53 in Orleans and Fire Station 73 in Vars.
The virtual station tours are in English with French subtitles.
For Station 53, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fx6dyMNVkLE
For Station 73, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3hqBTnW29k
PARC OMEGA
Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.
For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.