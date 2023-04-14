What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: April 14-16
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Atletico Ottawa
Atletico Ottawa kicks off its Canadian Premier League season Saturday afternoon at TD Place.
Atletico Ottawa hosts the Halifax Wanderers at 1 p.m.
It's the "Pay What You Can" home opener, with a portion of each ticket sold donated to CHEO.
For tickets and information, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/.
Ottawa 67's
The Ottawa 67's host the Peterborough Petes in the second round of the OHL playoffs.
Game one is Friday night at the Arena at TD Place. Game time is 7 p.m.
Game two is set for Sunday at 2 p.m. at TD Place.
For tickets, visit ottawa67s.com.
Gatineau Olympiques
The Gatineau Olympiques face Rouyn-Noranda in round two of the QMJHL playoffs.
Game one is Friday night at the Slush Puppie Centre.
Game two is Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Slush Puppie Centre.
For tickets, visit https://olympiquesdegatineau.ca/.
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart brings his Reality Check show to Canadian Tire Centre Friday night.
The show starts at 8 p.m.
For tickets and information, visit https://www.canadiantirecentre.com/event/kevin-hart/.
NAC Orchestra
The NAC Orchestra performs Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert this weekend.
See the performance Friday night at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.
For tickets and information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33133.
Matriarchs Uprising
NAC Dance and the NAC Indigenous Theatre presents Matriarchs Uprising, a series of dance events, post-show conversations with the artists and talk events that create a platform for Indigenous women who are nurturing the art of Contemporary Indigenous dance and storytelling.
For tickets and information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/series/matriarchs-uprising.
Nazih Borish
See the Roots of Strings with Nazih Borish Saturday night at the National Arts Centre.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33878.
Matt Anderson and the Big Bottle of Joy
Matt Anderson performs at the National Arts Centre Sunday evening with the Hello Darlins.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/32463.
Signatures Originals Spring Craft Sale
The Signatures Originals Spring Craft Sale continues until Sunday at the EY Centre.
See over 150 artists, artisans, makers and designers from coast to coast to coast.
Winnie the Pooh
The Ottawa School of Theatre presents Winnie the Pooh this weekend at the Shenkman Arts Centre.
For tickets, visit https://shenkmanarts.ca/en/winnie-pooh.
The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber
Enjoy the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber Saturday night at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe.
For information, visit https://meridiancentrepointe.com/en/til-i-hear-you-sing-webber
The First Stone
See the First Stone at the Great Canadian Theatre Company.
The First Stone by Donna-Michelle St. Bernard runs until April 23.
For tickets and show times, visit https://www.gctc.ca/shows/first-stone.
Maple Syrup Season
It's maple syrup season. Click the links for more information on hours of operation.
- Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm – 2452 York's Corners Road
- Proulx Maple and Berry Farm - 1865 Chemin O'Toole, Cumberland
- Log Farm – 670 Cedarview Road
- Fulton's Sugar Bush and Maple Shop – 399 Sugar Bush Road, Pakenham
- Mapleside Sugarbush – 166 Reiche Road, Pembroke, Ont.
- Temple's Sugarbush – 1700 Ferguson's Falls Road, Lanark
- Wheelers Maple – 1001 Highland Line, McDonalds Corners
- Domaine de L'Ange Gardien – L'Ange Gardien, Que.
- Hunter's Maple Products – 1909 County Road 21, Spencerville
- Fortune Farms - 2442 Wolf Grove, Almonte
- Vanier Sugar Shack
Skiing and snowboarding in the Ottawa area
Visit each resort's website for conditions.
- Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que.
Parliament of Canada Tours
Take a guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly resorted West Block.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- The Diefenbunker
Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World
Visit the Canadian Museum of Nature's new exhibit – Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World.
The exhibition explores the evolution and adaptations of these charismatic animals through scientific research, museum specimens, video, cultural stories and art, and vivid photographs.
Admission to see Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World is included with general admission.
Television of our Childhoods
The Canadian Museum of History presents a special exhibition, 'From Pepinot to Paw Patrol: Television of our Childhoods'.
Explore 70 years of Canadian children's television at the Canadian Museum of History until September.
The exhibit features original costumes, puppets and numerous clips from everyone's favourite shows.
Brockville Aquatarium
Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.
For more information, visit https://aquatarium.ca/Easter_2023/
Lansdowne Market
The Lansdowne Market is every Sunday at Lansdowne.
The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Aberdeen Pavilion.
613flea
613flea returns to Lansdowne Park on Saturday.
Checkout 150 vendors featuring eclectic goods, handmade, antiques, vintage clothing, good foods and one-of-a-kinds!
For more information, visit https://www.613flea.ca/.
Kingston ComiCon
Kingston ComiCon is Saturday at the Royal Canadian Legion on Montreal Street in Kingston.
Vendors will be selling comic books, toys, video games, sports cards, jewelry and anything geeky cool.