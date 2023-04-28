What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: April 28-30

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of April.

Atletico Ottawa

Atletico Ottawa hosts York United on Saturday.

Game time is 5 p.m. at TD Place.

For tickets and information, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/.

Stars on Ice

Kurt Browning, Elvis Stojko and Patrick Chan take the ice at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday for Stars on Ice.

Canada's premier figure skating show visits Ottawa on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.ca or canadiantirecentre.com.

Ottawa Poutinefest

Enjoy a poutine at Ottawa Poutinefest this weekend.

More than 30 poutine vendors will be on display at Ottawa City Hall until Sunday, offering up their take on Canada's dish.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/OttawaPoutinefest/

Fifty-Five Plus Lifestyle Show

The Fifty-Five Plus Lifestyle Show takes over the EY Centre this weekend.

Checkout the range of exhibitors and experts on hand to provide you with the options, opportunities, services and products you want to make the very most of your future.

The Fifty-Five Plus Lifestyle Show is Friday and Saturday at the EY Centre. For tickets, visit https://cmg.fifty-five-plus.com/lifestyle-show/.

Daniel Belanger

Daniel Belanger takes the stage at the National Arts Centre Friday night.

Belanger is back with Mercure en mai, an album that celebrates human connection and unexpected joy.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/32601.

Let's Dance

Don't miss Let's Dance at the National Arts Centre on Saturday.

"Electrifying performers, spectacular choreography, and the NAC Orchestra – You’ll be dancing in the aisles," says the NAC website.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31614.

613Flea

613flea returns to Lansdowne Park on Saturday.

Checkout 150 vendors featuring eclectic goods, handmades, antiques, vintage clothing, great foods and one-of-a-kinds.

613flea is open in the Aberdeen Pavilion from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.613flea.ca/.

A Tribute to Johnny Cash

See 'We Walk the Line – A Tribute to Johnny Cash' on Saturday at the Shenkman Arts Centre.

"This concert covers Johnny Cash's entire career including his biggest hits Ring of Fire, Boy Named Sue, I Walk the Line, Folsom Prison Blues, Hurt and the duet Jackson sung with June Carter amongst many other classic songs!"

For tickets, visit https://shenkmanarts.ca/en/we-walk-line.

Black Business Expo

The second annual Black Business Expo is Sunday at the EY Centre.

The expo provides a platform for Black-owned businesses, Black-led organizations and services to promote their services, sell their products and generate leads to grow their brand.

For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/ottawas-2nd-black-business-expo-tickets-545323767067

Sophie Lukacs

Sophie Lukacs performs at the Shenkman Arts Centre Sunday night.

For tickets, visit https://shenkmanarts.ca/en/sophie-lukacs

OBA Cup Championship

133 Under 14 basketball teams are in Ottawa this weekend for the OBA Cup Championship.

Games will be played in gymnasiums across Ottawa.

For information, visit https://basketball.on.ca/competitions/championships/landing/.

Lansdowne Market

The Lansdowne Market is every Sunday at Lansdowne.

The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Aberdeen Pavilion.

Parliament of Canada Tours

Take a guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly resorted West Block.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/

Museums

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World

Visit the Canadian Museum of Nature's new exhibit – Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World.

The exhibition explores the evolution and adaptations of these charismatic animals through scientific research, museum specimens, video, cultural stories and art, and vivid photographs.

Admission to see Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World is included with general admission.

Television of our Childhoods

The Canadian Museum of History presents a special exhibition, 'From Pepinot to Paw Patrol: Television of our Childhoods'.

Explore 70 years of Canadian children's television at the Canadian Museum of History until September.

The exhibit features original costumes, puppets and numerous clips from everyone's favourite shows.

Brockville Aquatarium

Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.

For more information, visit https://aquatarium.ca/Easter_2023/.

Limestone Race Weekend

It's race weekend in Kingston.

The Kingston Road Runners Association presents the Limestone Race Weekend, including a 5K, Waterfront 10K and the Historic Half Marathon.

For information, visit https://www.krra.org/events/krra-limestone-race-weekend/.

I Heart Beer and Taco Festival

The I Heart Beer and Taco Festival is Saturday at the Leon's Centre in Kingston.

The festival will feature over 18 breweries and distilleries.

For more information, visit https://leonscentre.com/event/i-heart-beer-taco-festi/.

The Juvenis Festival

The Juvenis Festival is back for its 8th season.

The festival runs from April 27 to May 7, and includes musicals, a dance performance, a creative storytelling event and more.

For more information, visit https://www.juvenisfestival.ca/Juvenis-2023.php.