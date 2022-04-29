What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: April 29 to May 1

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

CN CYCLE FOR CHEO

The CN Cycle for CHEO is Sunday.

The fundraising event hosted by the CHEO Foundation raises money for childhood cancer care, research and equipment.

For more information on registration and the route, visit https://www.cncycle.ca/.

STARS ON ICE

Kurt Browning and Elvis Stojko headline Stars on Ice at Canadian Tire Centre.

See current figure skating champions and skating legends on Sunday. The Stars on Ice tour includes Canadian Dance champions Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier and reigning Canadian Pair champions Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro.

For more information, visit https://www.canadiantirecentre.com/event/stars-on-ice-2/

JUST FOR LAUGHS COMEDY NIGHT IN CANADA

The Just for Laughs Comedy Night takes the stage at the Arena at TD Place on Saturday night.

Host Rick Mercer is joined by Dave Merheje, Eman El-Husseini and Ivan Decker.

For more information, visit https://www.tdplace.ca/event/rick-mercer/

FIFTY-FIVE PLUS LIFESTYLE SHOW

The Fifty-Five Plus Lifestyle show takes over the EY Centre on Friday and Saturday.

Performers include Wayne Rostad, Bowser and Blue and Oh Canada, Eh!?

For more information, visit https://cmg.fifty-five-plus.com/lifestyle-show/

POUTINE FEST

Poutine Fest continues until Sunday at Ottawa City Hall.

For more information, visit https://www.ottawapoutinefest.ca/

MUSEUMS

Museums are open across the national capital region this weekend.

For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.

SWIMMING

Ottawa's indoor swimming pools are open.

For information on swim times and reservations, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/swimming#public-swimming

OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

613FLEA

613flea is back on Saturday in the historic Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park.

Over 140 vendors will be on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.613flea.ca/

FRIDAYS AT THE FOURTH

The National Arts Centre presents Fridays at the Fourth with Zal Sissokho Friday night.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30111

CALPURNIA

The NAC English Theatre/Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre/Black Theatre Workshop (Montreal) presents Calpurnia at the National Arts Centre until May 7.

"An explosive new comedy, confronting the classic To Kill a Mockingbird," says the NAC website.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/25457

UNDERCURRENTS

Ottawa Fringe presents Undercurrents until Saturday.

The winter festival shows the best original, contemporary theatre being created by Ottawa performers and visiting artists.

For more information, visit undercurrentsfestival.ca.

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.