What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: April 29 to May 1
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
CN CYCLE FOR CHEO
The CN Cycle for CHEO is Sunday.
The fundraising event hosted by the CHEO Foundation raises money for childhood cancer care, research and equipment.
For more information on registration and the route, visit https://www.cncycle.ca/.
STARS ON ICE
Kurt Browning and Elvis Stojko headline Stars on Ice at Canadian Tire Centre.
See current figure skating champions and skating legends on Sunday. The Stars on Ice tour includes Canadian Dance champions Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier and reigning Canadian Pair champions Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro.
For more information, visit https://www.canadiantirecentre.com/event/stars-on-ice-2/
JUST FOR LAUGHS COMEDY NIGHT IN CANADA
The Just for Laughs Comedy Night takes the stage at the Arena at TD Place on Saturday night.
Host Rick Mercer is joined by Dave Merheje, Eman El-Husseini and Ivan Decker.
For more information, visit https://www.tdplace.ca/event/rick-mercer/
FIFTY-FIVE PLUS LIFESTYLE SHOW
The Fifty-Five Plus Lifestyle show takes over the EY Centre on Friday and Saturday.
Performers include Wayne Rostad, Bowser and Blue and Oh Canada, Eh!?
For more information, visit https://cmg.fifty-five-plus.com/lifestyle-show/
POUTINE FEST
Poutine Fest continues until Sunday at Ottawa City Hall.
For more information, visit https://www.ottawapoutinefest.ca/
MUSEUMS
Museums are open across the national capital region this weekend.
For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- Canada Science and Technology Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Canadian War Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Canadian Museum of History open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- National Gallery of Canada open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- The Diefenbunker open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
SWIMMING
Ottawa's indoor swimming pools are open.
For information on swim times and reservations, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/swimming#public-swimming
OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET
The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.
613FLEA
613flea is back on Saturday in the historic Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park.
Over 140 vendors will be on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.613flea.ca/
FRIDAYS AT THE FOURTH
The National Arts Centre presents Fridays at the Fourth with Zal Sissokho Friday night.
For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30111
CALPURNIA
The NAC English Theatre/Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre/Black Theatre Workshop (Montreal) presents Calpurnia at the National Arts Centre until May 7.
"An explosive new comedy, confronting the classic To Kill a Mockingbird," says the NAC website.
For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/25457
UNDERCURRENTS
Ottawa Fringe presents Undercurrents until Saturday.
The winter festival shows the best original, contemporary theatre being created by Ottawa performers and visiting artists.
For more information, visit undercurrentsfestival.ca.
PARC OMEGA
Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.
For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.