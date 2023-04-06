What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: April 6-10

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the Easter weekend.

World Curling Championship

The World Men's Curling Championship continues until Sunday at the Arena at TD Place.

The semi-finals are set for Saturday, with the championship match on Sunday.

For tickets and the schedule, visit worldcurling.org

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators play the final two home games of the regular season this weekend at Canadian Tire Centre.

Saturday night, the Senators host the Tampa Bay Lightning.

On Monday, the Senators face the Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m.

For tickets, visit ottawasenators.com.

Ottawa 67's

The Ottawa 67's and the Oshawa Generals play Game 5 of their first round OHL playoff series Saturday afternoon.

Game time is 2 p.m. at the Slush Puppie Centre in Gatineau.

Canadian Jazz Collective

The Canadian Jazz Collective Septet takes the stage at the National Arts Centre Thursday night.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33628

Toronto Comedy All Stars

See the Toronto Comedy All Stars on Saturday night at the NAC's Fourth Stage.

A collection of Toronto's best stand up comedians take the stage for a night of comedy.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33590.

July Talk

July Talk perform at the National Arts Centre Monday night.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/32229.

Sin City Illusions

Enjoy an evening of magic and laughter with Sin City Illusions.

See Matt Disero, Ken Margoe and Chris Pilsworth at the Shenkman Arts Centre.

For tickets and information, visit https://shenkmanarts.ca/en/sin-city-illusions.

Sounds of Spring

Celebrate Easter with the Youthful Brass Quintet on Sunday at the Dominion-Chalmers Church on Lisgar Street.

The concert starts at 12 p.m. and it's free.

Maple Syrup Season

It's maple syrup season. Click the links for more information on hours of operation.

Outdoor skating rinks

The Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).

Lansdowne Park skating court is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).

The Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury) is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (weather permitting).

Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink (101 Centrepointe Drive) Open daily (weather permitting).

Kingston's Springer Market Square Rink is open daily for skating from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For information on all outdoor rinks in Kingston, visit https://www.cityofkingston.ca/residents/recreation/facilities/arenas/outdoor-rinks

Skiing and snowboarding in the Ottawa area

Visit each resort's website for conditions.

Parliament of Canada Tours

Take a guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly resorted West Block.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Museums

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World

Visit the Canadian Museum of Nature's new exhibit – Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World.

The exhibition explores the evolution and adaptations of these charismatic animals through scientific research, museum specimens, video, cultural stories and art, and vivid photographs.

Admission to see Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World is included with general admission.

Television of our Childhoods

The Canadian Museum of History presents a special exhibition, 'From Pepinot to Paw Patrol: Television of our Childhoods'.

Explore 70 years of Canadian children's television at the Canadian Museum of History until September.

The exhibit features original costumes, puppets and numerous clips from everyone's favourite shows.

Brockville Aquatarium

Hop into some Easter fun this weekend at the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.

For more information, visit https://aquatarium.ca/Easter_2023/

Lansdowne Market

The Lansdowne Market is every Sunday at Lansdowne.

The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Aberdeen Pavilion.

Carp Farmers Market

The Carp Farmers Market Easter Market is set for Saturday at the Carp Fairgrounds.

More than 40 vendors will be located across two buildings.

For more information, visit https://carpfarmersmarket.ca/carp-farmers-market-easter-market-2023/.

Metcalfe Easter Farmers Market

More than 50 local producers will be on display for the Metcalfe Easter Farmers Market on Saturday.

The market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greely Community Centre.

North Gower Farmers' Market

The North Gower Farmers Market Easter Market is Saturday.

Lots of fabulous crafts and treats on display from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alfred Taylor Recreation Complex.

Apollo Suns with Nice On

See Apollo Suns with Nice On at Blu Martini in Kingston on Saturday night.

For tickets and information, visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/apollo-suns-float-like-a-buffalo-nice-on-blu-martini-tickets-516233346837?aff=aff0bandsintown&comeFrom=162&artist_event_id=104054586&bit_userid=33173918