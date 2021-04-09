What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: April 9-11

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa and eastern Ontario during the stay-at-home order. Gatineau is currently in a lockdown.

The Ontario government says during the stay-at-home order, you should only go out for necessities, including "outdoor exercise or walking pets in your community."

HIT THE LINKS

Golf courses and driving ranges are allowed to open in Ottawa and eastern Ontario during the stay at home order.

Visit your local club's website for more details.

HIKING IN OTTAWA AND GATINEAU

The National Capital Commission invites you to enjoy spring in the Greenbelt and in Gatineau Park.

For a list of trails in the Greenbelt, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/hiking-and-walking-greenbelt

For a list of recommended trails in Gatineau Park, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/gatineau-park-trails-in-spring

Note: Gatineau Park's parkways are closed to traffic. Maintenance teams are cleaning up to prepare the parkways for summer use.

Health officials in Ontario and Quebec recommend residents avoid non-essential interprovincial travel.

QUEEN ELIZABETH DRIVEWAY

Queen Elizabeth Driveway is open for active transportation on weekends.

You can walk, run, cycle and rollerblade on Queen Elizabeth Driveway from Somerset Street to Fifth Avenue on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega in Montebello, Que remains open.

Discover Canada's wildlife along a 12 kilometre long safari, seeing elk, bison, wolves, bears and foxes. Parc Omega also has a wolf observatory.

For more information, visit parcomega.ca

OTTAWA FARMERS MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open on Sunday at Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SPRING BREAK ACTIVITIES

Ingenium is offering online Spring Break Activities for families.

Canada Agriculture and Food Museum: Edible Adventures

Canada Aviation and Space Museum: Canada in Space

Canada Science and Technology Museum: Creative Reset

CANADIAN WAR MUSEUM

The Canadian War Museum invites you to enjoy the Museum at Home.

The museum offers resources online during these challenging times.

Visit: https://www.warmuseum.ca/museum-at-home/