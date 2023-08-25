What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 25-27

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of August.

Capital Pride

Capital Pride events continue all weekend, with this year's theme Get Proud.

Events this weekend include the Capital Pride Street Festival on Bank Street, the Family Pride Zone in Dundonald Park and the Drag Show Extravaganza.

The Pride Parade is set for Sunday, travelling from Ottawa City Hall south on Elgin Street to Gladstone Avenue and then west on Gladstone Avenue to Kent Street. The Pride Parade will end at Kent and Laurier streets

For more information, visit https://capitalpride.ca/signature-events/.

A post shared by Fierté dans la Capitale Pride (@fiertecappride)

Hadestown

Broadway Across Canada presents Hadestown at the National Arts Centre until Sunday.

The show is the winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/32000.

A post shared by Broadway Across Canada (@bactouring)

Atletico Ottawa

Atletico Ottawa hosts Forge FC on Saturday at TD Place.

It's the "Soccer for Everyone" game, with $1 from every ticket sold supporting You Can Play and Capital Pride.

Game time is 7 p.m.

For tickets and information, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/.

A post shared by Atlético Ottawa (@atletiottawa)

Ottawa Titans

The Ottawa Titans host Empire State for a three game series this weekend at RCGT Park.

Friday night is Bark at the Park, with fans invited to bring their fluffy plus one. Saturday is Japan Night, celebrating 95 years of diplomatic relations between Japan and Canada.

For tickets, visit https://www.ottawatitans.com/.

Masters Indigenous Games

The Masters Indigenous Games continue until Sunday in Ottawa.

Events include athletics, canoe/kayak, basketball and 3D archery.

For information, visit https://mastersindigenousgames.com/#.

The Capital Fair

The Capital Fair continues until Sunday at Rideau Carleton Raceway.

Enjoy the midway, Birds of Prey, the Kids Big Tent and more.

For more information, visit https://capitalfair.ca/.

Nostalgia Music Festival

The Nostalgia Music Festival continues all weekend at LeBreton Flats.

The lineup includes Fleetwood Mac Mania on Friday night, Elton Rohn and Martin Levac on Saturday and Who Are You and The Zep Show on Sunday.

For tickets and information, visit https://nostalgiafestival.ca/

Stittsville Sweet Corn Festival

Enjoy everything corn on Saturday at the second annual Sweet Corn Festival in Stittsville.

Events include a corn-eating contest, corn vendors, corn crafts, live music and more.

Proceeds support the Stittsville Foodbank.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1469 Stittsville Main Street.

Northern Lights – Sound and Light Show

It's the final summer for Northern Lights, the sound and light show on Parliament Hill.

"Learn about Canada’s great achievements and key milestones in its history through sound and light," Canadian Heritage says on its website. "If you’ve already seen the show, you’ll be delighted to discover 2 new segments that showcase significant Canadian anniversaries."

The sound and light show on Parliament Hill runs Thursday to Monday, until Sept. 4. The show begins at 9:30 p.m. in August.

For more information, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/sound-light-show.html.

Swimming

You can go for a swim at beaches in Ottawa and in Gatineau Park.

In Ottawa, lifeguards are on duty between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily at Mooney's Bay, Britannia and Petrie Island Beaches.

In Gatineau Park, you can swim at Philippe Lake, Parent Beach, La Peche Lake Beach, Meech Lake, O'Brien's Beach and Lac Leamy.

You can also swim at the new swimming location at the NCC River House along the Ottawa River. Lifeguards are on duty daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A Company of Fools

It's the final weekend for a Company of Fools presenting Shakespeare in the Park.

This year, A Company of Fools performs Hamlet.

For more information and locations, visit https://fools.ca/.

NCC Bikedays

The parkways and Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation this weekend.

Every Saturday and Sunday, the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway is open for active use between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., while the Sir George Etienne Cartier Parkway is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Gatineau Park, the parkways are closed to vehicles all day Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, The parkways are open to cyclists only until 8 a.m. on Wednesday and until 12 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Queen Elizabeth Driveway is open for active transportation daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. The road is open for pedestrians, cyclists and runners between Somerset Street and Fifth Avenue.

Ottawa Farmers' Markets

The Ottawa Farmers' Market outdoor season continues all summer. Shop local from producers in the Ottawa region, eat lunch and enjoy live music.

Here are the four Ottawa Farmers' Market locations:

Lansdowne Market (Aberdeen Square), Sundays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Westboro Market (Byron Linear Park) Saturdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Orléans Market (Ray Friel Complex), Thursdays 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Barrhaven Market (Nepean Woods Park & Ride) Sundays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Carp Farmers' Market

The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers' Market is underway at the Carp Fairgrounds.

It's the largest producer-based Farmers' Market in eastern Ontario.

The market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Log Farm Farmers Market

The Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.

The market runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Parliament: the Virtual Experience

Take a 360-degree tour of Parliament Hill's Centre Block in the new immersive experience called, "Parliament: the Virtual Experience."

The 45-minute multimedia attraction at 211 Sparks Street takes visitors on a 360-degree journey through the main Parliament Building, which has been closed since 2019.

"The attraction includes an exhibit, as well as an immersive show featuring large-scale projections of key spaces in the main Parliament Building, including the Senate, House of Commons, Library of Parliament, Peace Tower and Memorial Chamber. With immersive sound, narration and visual effects, it also spotlights some of the decisions and debates that took place at Parliament over almost 100 years."

Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.

A post shared by Library �� Bibliothèque (@library.parl.biblio)

Parliament of Canada Tours

The Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block are open for tours every day through the summer.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/

Museums

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

Brockville Aquatarium

Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.

For more information, visit https://aquatarium.ca/.

Kingston Farmers Market

The Kingston Farmers Market is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in Springer Market Square.

The market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Perth Farmers' Market

The Perth Farmers' Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit www.perthfarmersmarket.ca.

Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market

Over 40 vendors are expected at the Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market every Sunday at St. Lawrence College.

The farmers' market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Limestone City Blues Festival

The Limestone City Blues Festival continues until Sunday in Kingston.

Enjoy live music on two main stages in Springer Market Square.

The headliners include Roosevelt Collier on Friday, Jeremie Albino on Saturday and Engine 10-95 on Sunday.

For more information, visit https://downtownkingston.ca/blogs/upcoming-events/limestone-city-blues-festival.

Doors Open Kingston

Look behind the doors at Doors Open Kingston on Saturday.

Explore the Pumphouse, St. Georges Cathedral, HMCS Cataraqui and more.

For more information, visit https://www.kingstonmuseums.ca/doors-open-kingston-area.

North Lanark Highland Games

The 38th North Lanark Highland Games are Saturday in Almonte.

Twenty pipe bands, a hundred dancers and champion heavyweight athletes will take part in the event.

For more information, visit https://almontehighlandgames.com/.

Cobden Fair

The family-friendly Cobden Fair is this weekend in Cobden.

Enjoy the midway, livestock shows, craft shows, demo derby and more.

For more information, visit https://www.cobdenfair.com/.

A post shared by Cobden Fair (@cobdenfair)

Chesterville Fair

The Chesterville Fair continues until Sunday in Chesterville.

Checkout the midway, agricultural hall, the Kids Zone Tent, demolition derby and more.

For more information, visit www.chestervillefair.com.

Kemptville Poutine Fest

Enjoy poutine this weekend at the Kemptville Poutine Fest.

The festival runs all weekend at the Kemptville Campus, featuring poutine, family-friendly entertainment and live music.

University athletics

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees host the Waterloo Warriors in OUA Football action on Sunday at TD Place. Game time is 4 p.m.

The Queen's Gaels host the Laurier Golden Hawks on Saturday in OUA Football action at Richardson Stadium. Game time is 3 p.m.