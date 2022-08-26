What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 26-28

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of August.

CAPITAL PRIDE

The 2022 Capital Pride Festival continues all weekend, wrapping up with the annual Pride Parade on Sunday.

The theme for this year's Pride Festival is "All Together Now", with events happening in-person for the first time in three years.

Events include festivities on the TD Main Stage at Bank and Slater Street, a Street Festival is scheduled for Saturday on Bank Street, the Family Pride Zone on Saturday in Dundonald Park and the Pride Parade on Sunday.

For more information on all the Capital Pride events, visit capitalpride.ca.

CP WOMEN'S OPEN

Smiths Falls native Brooke Henderson headlines the field at this weekend's CP Women's Open.

See Henderson and some of the world's top golfers at the LPGA Tour stop at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The final round is set for Sunday.

For tickets, visit https://www.cpwomensopen.com/.

A post shared by CP Women's Open (@cpwomensopen)

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL

Cirque du Soleil's KOOZA is under the Big Top at Place des Festivals ZIBI in Gatineau.

"A return to our origins, KOOZA combines acrobatic performance and the art of clowning, while exploring fear, identity, recognition and power," Cirque du Soleil said on its website.

KOOZA runs until Sept. 25.

For tickets, visit https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/kooza#about-the-show.

NOSTALGIA MUSIC FESTIVAL

The Nostalgia Music Festival returns to LeBreton Flats this weekend, celebrating the music of the 70s, 80s and 90s.

The event features fifteen professional tribute bands, and a customized environment to recreate the sights, sounds and good vibes of your youth.

For tickets, visit https://nostalgiafestival.ca/.

ATLETICO OTTAWA

Atletico Ottawa hosts Forge FC Saturday evening at TD Place.

Atletico Ottawa is hosting the "You Can Play" team, ensuring safety and inclusion for all who participate in sports, including LGBTQ athletes, coaches and fans.

The game is also a celebration of Capital Pride.

For tickets, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/.

A post shared by Atlético Ottawa (@atletiottawa)

OTTAWA TITANS

The Ottawa Titans host Empire State for a three game series this weekend at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium.

Game times are 6:30 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, visit ottawatitans.com.

BANKSY360

Checkout the work of the world's most elusive street artist as it comes to life in an unauthorized immersive exhibit at Lansdowne Park.

See over 50 of Banksy's work come alive across multi-media surfaces in this imaginative and immersive art experience.

For tickets, visit https://banksy360.com/.

A post shared by Banksy 360º - Ottawa (@banksy360ottawa)

VAN GOGH 360

Van Gogh 360 is a "breathtaking way" to appreciate over 300 of the artist's work of art.

Pieces include "The Starry Night", "Sunflowers", and "Café Terrace at Night."

Van Gogh 360 continues until Oct. 8 at Aberdeen Pavilion.

For more information, visit https://vangogh360.com/.

A post shared by Van Gogh 360 - Ottawa (@vangogh360ottawa)

NORTHERN LIGHTS – SOUND AND LIGHT SHOW

Northern Lights sound and light show continues nightly this weekend on Parliament Hill.

Enjoy the free and unique multimedia experience and discover Canada's great achievements and our history's key milestones.

The show runs Thursday to Monday, starting at 9:30 p.m. in August.

THE CHEF'S TABLE

The Chief's Table features Chefs Minette Lotz and Stacy Johnson this weekend, along with the music of Amanda Rheaume.

The 2022 Chef's Table Series partners with the NAC to present an outdoor dining experience, with live music performed on a unique floating stage on the Rideau Canal.

For more information, visit https://ontariosmallhalls.com/the-chefs-table-2022/chefs-table-august-25-28-2022/.

A post shared by Festival of Small Halls | ON (@smallhallsfest)

METRIC

Metric brings its Doomscroller Tour to the National Arts Centre Saturday evening.

$1 of each ticket sold goes to support War Child and their work to empower children and families in communities affected by war throughout the world.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31030.

MUSEUMS

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

BEACHES

It's the final weekend of beach season in Ottawa.

In Ottawa, lifeguards are on duty at Britannia Beach, Mooney's Bay Beach and Petrie Island Beach from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Westboro Beach is closed for the season.

Six NCC beaches in Gatineau Park are open for the summer. Lifeguards will be on duty at the O'Brien, Blanchet, Breton, Parent, Smith and La Peche Lake beaches

WEEKEND BIKE DAYS

The NCC's popular weekend bike days continue all spring and summer.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation 24 hours a day all summer. The road will be closed to vehicles between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street.

The parkways will be closed to vehicles and open for active transportation users during the following periods:

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.

Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph

OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

YORK STREET FARMERS MARKET

The York Street Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shop for fresh farmed goods at this producer-only farmers' market.

For more information, visit https://ottawamarkets.ca/byward-market.

CARP FARMERS MARKET

The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers Market is underway.

Visit the farmers' market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carp Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit carpfarmersmarket.ca.

METCALFE FARMERS MARKET

The Metcalfe Farmers' Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit metcalfefm.com.

BARRHAVEN MARKET

The Barrhaven Market is open every Sunday.

Visit the Nepean Woods Park and Ride from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday until Oct. 30.

BARRHAVEN FARMERS MARKET

The Barrhaven Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.

The market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://barrhavenfarmersmarket.com/.

SAUNDERS FARM SUMMER MAZE DAYS

Saunders Farm presents Summer Maze Days all summer.

Checkout the summer maze on display at the farm in Munster.

PALESTINIAN FESTIVAL OTTAWA

Celebrate the culture and contributions of the Palestinian people in Canada this weekend at the Palestinian Festival.

The event runs Friday to Sunday at Ottawa City Hall. Admission is free.

For more information, visit https://www.palestinianfestival.ca/.

OTTAWA BOOK FESTIVAL

The Ottawa Book Festival runs all weekend at the Horticulture Building at Lansdowne Park.

For more information, visit https://www.ottawabookexpo.ca/.

VANIER GIVES BACK

Vanier hosts a neighbourhood wide garage sale this weekend.

Check out yard sales across Vanier.

For a list of events, visit https://www.facebook.com/Vanier-Gives-Back-Neighbourhood-Wide-Yard-Sale-2483316358396460/

CAPITAL POP UP CINEMA

The Capital Pop-Up Cinema showcases The Princess Bride.

Enjoy the 1987 American fantasy comedy romance film in Beechwood Cemetery Friday evening.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/521775699555563/.

UNIVERSITY SPORTS

The 2022 university sports season kicks off this weekend.

The Carleton Ravens host McMaster Saturday afternoon at Taag Park on the campus of Carleton University. Game time is 1 p.m.

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees visit Windsor on Saturday. The Gee-Gees home opener is Saturday, Sept. 3 at TD Place.

A post shared by Carleton Ravens (@curavens)