What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 4-7

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this holiday weekend.

Here's a look at the closures and service reductions on Colonel By Day in Ottawa.

Ottawa International Busker Fest

World-class performers from across the globe will entertain crowds on Sparks Street this holiday weekend.

The Ottawa International Busker Fest continues until Monday, featuring more than 20 performers on four stages.

Acts include Kaylie Kreatrix, Circus Firemen, Hercinia Arts, Fraser Hooper, Sharon Mahoney, Street Circus and more.

"Ottawa Buskers Festival is great because the audiences are fantastic," busker 'The Checkeerboard Guy' said.

"I have a theory that whatever audience you start performing for, trains you in what you're doing and I started performing in Ottawa, so coming back here feels like coming home."

For more information, visit https://ottawabuskerfestival.com/.

A post shared by Sparks Street (@sparks_street)

Glengarry Highland Games

The Glengarry Highland Games are Friday and Saturday in Glengarry.

Enjoy traditional Scottish events with more than 60 pipe bands, 200 Highland dancers, sports, pageantry and tradition.

"First time ever at these games and it's wonderful," Kaitlyn Clark, competing in the Women's Pro Heavyweight hammer, said on Friday.

"My brother and I do about five games a year, so Maxville is our favourite," Alex McCormick said.

Organizers say the Glengarry Highland Games are part of the community.

Whether you are directly part of the games or not, everybody says it's our games in the area," Lindsay MacCulloch, former president of the Glengarry Highland Games, said. "These are our games and we believe we're the best."

For tickets and information, visit https://www.glengarryhighlandgames.com/.

A post shared by Glengarry Highland Games (@theghg)

Les Grands Feux Casino Lac-Leamy

Spectacular fireworks will light up the sky over the Ottawa River Saturday night.

It's night two of the popular Les Grands Feux du Casino Lac-Leamy at the Canadian Museum of History.

Italy will perform Saturday night, with the theme 'Evolution in Motion.'

For tickets and information, visit https://feux.qc.ca/en/home/.

Ottawa Titans

The Ottawa Titans host Empire State Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium.

Friday night is 90's night and fireworks after the game.

For game times and tickets, visit https://www.ottawatitans.com/.

Atletico Ottawa

Atletico Ottawa hosts York United on Saturday night at TD Place.

Game time is 7 p.m.

It's La Fiesta Night, a celebration of Latino culture.

For more information and tickets, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/.

A post shared by Atlético Ottawa (@atletiottawa)

Ottawa BlackJacks

The Ottawa BlackJacks host the CEBL Eastern Conference semi-final Sunday at TD Place.

Game time is 7 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://www.theblackjacks.ca/.

A post shared by Ottawa BlackJacks (@ottawablackjacks)

Festival Country du Grand Gatineau

More than 40 country music artists perform this weekend at the Festival Country du Grand Gatineau.

The 31st edition of the festival continues until Sunday at the CEGEP de l'Outaouais in Gatineau.

For tickets and the lineup, visit https://www.countrygatineau.com/fr/.

Northern Lights – Sound and Light Show

It's the final summer for Northern Lights, the sound and light show on Parliament Hill.

"Learn about Canada’s great achievements and key milestones in its history through sound and light," Canadian Heritage says on its website. "If you’ve already seen the show, you’ll be delighted to discover 2 new segments that showcase significant Canadian anniversaries."

The sound and light show on Parliament Hill runs Thursday to Monday, from July 7 to Sept. 4. The show begins at 9:30 p.m. in August.

For more information, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/sound-light-show.html.

Swimming

You can go for a swim at beaches in Ottawa and in Gatineau Park.

In Ottawa, lifeguards are on duty between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily at Mooney's Bay, Britannia and Petrie Island beaches.

In Gatineau Park, you can swim at Philippe Lake, Parent Beach, La Peche Lake Beach, Meech Lake, O'Brien's Beach and Lac Leamy.

You can also swim at the new swimming location at the NCC River House along the Ottawa River. Lifeguards are on duty daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A Company of Fools

A Company of Fools presents Shakespeare in the Park this summer.

This year, A Company of Fools performs Hamlet.

For more information and locations, visit https://fools.ca/.

A post shared by a Company of Fools Inc. (@foolsottawa)

NCC Bikedays

The parkways and Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation this weekend.

Every Saturday and Sunday, the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway is open for active use between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., while the Sir George Etienne Cartier Parkway is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Gatineau Park, the parkways are closed to vehicles all day Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, The parkways are open to cyclists only until 8 a.m. on Wednesday and until 12 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway is open daily for active transportation between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Ottawa Farmers' Markets

The Ottawa Farmers' Market outdoor season continues all summer. Shop local from producers in the Ottawa region, eat lunch and enjoy live music.

Here are the four Ottawa Farmers' Market locations:

Lansdowne Market (Aberdeen Square), Sundays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Westboro Market (Byron Linear Park) Saturdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Orléans Market (Ray Friel Complex), Thursdays 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Barrhaven Market (Nepean Woods Park & Ride) Sundays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Carp Farmers' Market

The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers' Market is underway at the Carp Fairgrounds.

It's the largest producer-based Farmers' Market in eastern Ontario.

The market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Log Farm Farmers Market

The Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.

The market runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Parliament of Canada Tours

The Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block are open for tours every day through the summer.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Museums

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

A post shared by Canadian Museum of History (@canmushistory)

War Games

The Canadian War Museum presents War Games.

The special exhibit shows how games – from tabletop battlefields to digital simulations – have been used to train military personnel.

"War is not a game. Yet war games offer insights into our relationship with real and virtual armed conflict," the war museum says.

War Games continues until Dec. 31.

A post shared by Canadian War Museum (@canwarmuseum)

Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World

Visit the Canadian Museum of Nature's exhibit, Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World.

The exhibition explores the evolution and adaptations of these charismatic animals through scientific research, museum specimens, video, cultural stories and art, and vivid photographs.

Admission to see Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World is included with general admission.

Under the Canopy

The Canadian Museum of Nature presents Under the Canopy: Animals of the Rainforest.

Venture into the rainforest in this engaging exhibition where you'll meet some of the fascinating animals that live under the canopy and explore the importance of rainforests for the planet.

The exhibit runs until Jan. 7.

A post shared by Canadian Museum of Nature (@museumofnature)

Television of our Childhoods

The Canadian Museum of History presents a special exhibition, 'From Pepinot to Paw Patrol: Television of our Childhoods'.

Explore 70 years of Canadian children's television at the Canadian Museum of History until September.

Our Climate Quest

The Canada Science and Technology Museum presents the exhibit Our Climate Quest: Small Steps to Big Change.

The exhibit invites youth and their families to look at the impacts of climate change, view real stories of action and get inspired about becoming part of the solution.

See Our Climate Quest until Sept. 4.

Brockville Aquatarium

Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.

For more information, visit https://aquatarium.ca/.

A post shared by Aquatarium (@theaquatarium)

Travelling Bricks

Travelling Bricks is in Brockville until Aug. 20, an exhibition made out of Lego.

See 120 jaw-dropping, breathtaking models, featuring 60 epic scenes created by professional Lego builders.

Travelling Bricks is located at the Brockville Centennial Youth Arena in Brockville.

Kingston Farmers Market

The Kingston Farmers Market is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in Springer Market Square.

The market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Perth Farmers' Market

The Perth Farmers' Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit www.perthfarmersmarket.ca.

Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market

Over 40 vendors are expected at the Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market every Sunday at St. Lawrence College.

The farmers' market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Kick and Push Festival in Kingston

The Kick and Push Festival continues until Aug. 19 in Kingston.

The theatre festival brings professional artists to Kingston from all over to share innovative works of great artistic and historical value.

For more information, visit www.thekickandpush.com.

Storefront Fringe Festival

The Storefront Fringe Festival runs until Aug. 14 in downtown Kingston.

For more information, visit https://kingstontheatre.ca/category/storefront-fringe-festival/.

Princess Street Promenade

Take a stroll down Princess Street in Kingston on Saturday for the Princess Street Promenade.

The popular festival closes Princess Street to vehicular traffic from Barrie Street to Ontario Street.

For more information, visit https://downtownkingston.ca/.

Music in the Park

Enjoy free outdoor concerts every Saturday in Confederation Park in Kingston.

The concert runs from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The 1000 Islands Poker Run

The 1000 Islands Poker Run is Friday and Saturday.

It is the largest waterfront festival in Canada, with spectators lining the shores of the St. Lawrence River to catch a glimpse of the powerful and colourful boats.

For more information, visit https://www.pokerruns.ca/kingston/.

Poutine Fest

Poutine Fest runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in Cornwall's Lamoureux Park.

Indulge in a flavourful adventure with over 50 different kinds of poutine to choose from.

For more information, visit https://poutinefeastontario.com/.

Arts in the Park

Enjoy free summer concerts in Cornwall's Lamoureux Park.

Concerts are scheduled throughout the month of August.

For details, visit https://www.cornwall.ca/en/play-here/arts-in-the-park.aspx.

The Annual Poker Run, Shine, Show and BBQ

If you're a car enthusiast, check out the Poker Run, Shine, Show and BBQ event on Saturday in Arnprior.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Ted and Marion Outerbridge present Mysteries of the Keyhole House.

See Mysteries of the Keyhole House Friday and Saturday at the Studio Theatre Perth in Perth.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Dave Charbonneau