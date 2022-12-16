What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Dec. 16-18

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

For a list of Christmas lights and attractions across Ottawa and eastern Ontario, click here.

OTTAWA 67'S

The Ottawa 67's are home for two games this weekend.

Friday night, the 67's host Oshawa at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, the 67's face the Hamilton Bulldogs at 2 p.m.

For tickets, visit ottawa67s.com.

A post shared by Ottawa 67's (@ott67s)

NHL ALUMNI/LAW ENFORCEMENT CHARITY HOCKEY GAME

Don't miss the NHL Alumni/Law Enforcement Charity Hockey Game in support of the Special Olympics.

The game is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Pinecrest Recreation Centre on Torquay Avenue.

Tickets range from $16 to $22. You can purchase tickets online.

BARENAKED LADIES

The Barenaked Ladies bring the Hometown Holidays show to the National Arts Centre Saturday night.

The Canadian group will perform holiday fan favourites from the Barenaked for the Holidays album.

The show is Saturday night at 8 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/32071.

A post shared by Barenaked Ladies (@barenakedladiesmusic)

THE TENORS

The Tenors bring the magic of the holiday season to life at the National Arts Centre Saturday night.

The Tenors' A Season of Miracles features holiday classics with new and popular songs and stories.

See the Tenors Sunday at 7 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/32184.

OTTAWA CHRISTMAS MARKET

The holiday spirit is alive this weekend at the Ottawa Christmas Market.

Checkout more than 35 vendors, entertainment and Santa's Workshop.

The Christmas Market hours are Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.ottawachristmasmarket.com/.

A post shared by Ottawa Christmas Market (@ottawa.xmas.market)

613FLEA HOLIDAY MARKET

The 613flea Holiday market sparkles in the night at Lansdowne on Friday night.

Over 100 vendors will be on display inside the Aberdeen Pavilion, running alongside the Ottawa Christmas Market.

For more information, visit 613flea.ca.

A post shared by 613flea (@613flea)

METCALFE CHRISTMAS MARKET

The Metcalfe Farmers Market hosts its Christmas Market on Saturday at the Greely Community Centre.

The market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

INDIGENOUS WOMEN'S ART MARKET

The National Arts Centre hosts Adawaning: Indigenous Women's Art Market on Friday and Saturday.

The market features the diverse and amazing work of Metis, Inuit and First Nations makers.

The show is Friday from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/32284

O CHRISTMAS TEA

See the British comedy O Christmas Tea on Sunday at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe.

For tickets, visit https://meridiancentrepointe.com/en/o-christmas-tea-british-comedy.

MUSEUMS

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

Outdoor skating rinks

The Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting). Visit the city of Ottawa's website for holiday hours.

Lansdowne Park skating court is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting). Visit the city of Ottawa's website for holiday hours.

The Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury) is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (weather permitting). Visit the city of Ottawa's website for holiday hours.

Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink (101 Centrepointe Drive) open daily (weather permitting). Visit the city of Ottawa's website for holiday hours.

In Kingston, the rink at Springer Market Square is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. all winter long (weather permitting).

GATINEAU PARK

The winter season opens on Sunday in Gatineau Park.

Enjoy cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and snow biking.

The National Capital Commission says 22 km of new trails have been added to the network in Gatineau Park this year, including 10 km for snowshoeing and snow biking on the service lane of the Gatineau Parkway.

Day passes can be purchased at the trailhead parking lot or online.

SKIING

It's the opening weekend for skiing at Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que. Camp Fortune will be open daily this weekend from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The ski season opens on Saturday at Ski Vorlage in Wakefield, Que.

The slopes are open for the season at Sommet Edelweiss in Wakefield, Que.

Mont Cascades Ski Resort in Cantley, Que. opens for the season on Saturday

Mont Pakenham is open for the season

Calabogie Peaks Resort in Calabogie, Ont. will be open on Saturday and Sunday

Mont Ste. Marie is open for skiing

A post shared by Camp Fortune Official (@campfortune)

OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

BROCKVILLE CHRISTMAS MARKET

The final Brockville Christmas Market is set for Saturday at the Tall Ships Landing.

See over 20 local vendors from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

KINGSTON HOLIDAY MARKET

It's the final weekend for the Kingston Holiday Market.

Visit the market at the Tett Centre on Saturday and Sunday.

For information, visit https://kingston-holiday-market.myshopify.com/

EVENTS IN KINGSTON THIS WEEKEND

See Cantabile Concerts: Winter Song all weekend at the Spire

Raine Maida and Chantal Kreviazuk perform at the Isabel Bader Centre on Saturday night

MOLLY JOHNSON

Molly Johnson performs in Ottawa and Kingston this weekend.

On Friday, see Johnson – the Holiday Season at the Kingston Grand Theatre.

On Saturday, Johnson performs at the National Arts Centre.

A CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR IN BROCKVILLE

See A Christmas Spectacular starring Pete Paquette and guests on Sunday at the Brockville Arts Centre.

For tickets and information, visit brockvilleartscentre.com.

CAPITAL BEATLES

Re-live the British invasion with Ottawa's premiere Beatles tribute band Saturday night at the Rideau Carleton Casino.

For more information, visit https://www.rideaucarletoncasino.com/.