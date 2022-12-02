What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Dec. 2-4

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

For a list of Christmas lights and attractions in Ottawa and eastern Ontario, click here.

OTTAWA 67'S

The Ottawa 67's host the Flint Firebirds Friday night at TD Place.

It's Nutcracker Ball night at the game.

For tickets, visit ottawa67s.com.

OTTAWA SENATORS

The Ottawa Senators host Erik Karlsson and the San Jose Sharks Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

Game time is 7 p.m.

For tickets visit https://www.nhl.com/senators/.

CHRISTMAS AT OTTAWA CITY HALL

The city of Ottawa says the Mayor's 20th annual Christmas Celebration at Ottawa City Hall on Saturday has been postponed due to the weather forecast.

The event will now be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

OTTAWA CHRISTMAS MARKET

The Ottawa Christmas Market continues all weekend at Lansdowne.

For more information, visit https://www.ottawachristmasmarket.com/.

CARP FARMERS' MARKET CHRISTMAS MARKET

The Carp Farmers' Market hosts its annual Christmas Market this weekend at the Carp Fairgrounds.

Checkout the market on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit carpfarmersmarket.ca.

613 CHRISTMAS

Don't miss Ottawa's biggest holiday shopping pop-up this weekend at 613 Christmas.

200 vendors will be on display at 613 Christmas at the Carleton University Fieldhouse Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit https://www.613flea.ca/613christmas.

OSGOODE SANTA PARADE OF LIGHTS

Santa Claus visits Osgoode Friday night.

The Santa Parade of Lights begins at 7 p.m. and travels from the corner of Nixon and Main streets to the Foodland parking lot.

MANOTICK SANTA CLAUS PARADE

The Manotick Kiwanis Santa Claus Parade is set for Friday at 7 p.m.

The parade will follow the same route as the Dickinson Days in June.

STITTSVILLE PARADE OF LIGHTS

Santa Claus visits Stittsville Saturday night for the Stittsville Parade of Lights.

The parade begins at 6 p.m. and travels along Stittsville Main Street.

CONSTANCE AND BUCKHAM'S BAY SANTA CLAUS PARADE

The Constance and Buckham's Bay Santa Claus Parade is Saturday at 1 p.m.

The parade starts at the General Store, travels along Bayview, down Len Purcell to the Centre.

PAKENHAM SANTA CLAUS PARADE

The Pakenham Santa Claus Parade is set for Saturday at 1 p.m.

The parade leaves the Stewart Community Centre, travels up MacFarlane Street to Renfrew Street, left on Hwy. 29 up to Jessie St. and back to the Community Centre.

For more information, visit mississippimills.ca.

CLARENCE-ROCKLAND PARADE OF LIGHTS

The Clarence-Rockland Parade of Lights is set for Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

The parade will travel along Laurier Avenue from Heritage to St. Joseph, and then up St. Joseph.

For more information, click here.

PETAWAWA SANTA CLAUS PARADE

The Petawawa Santa Claus Parade is Saturday at 7 p.m.

The parade will travel from Petawawa Plaza, on Mohns Ave., Doran, Herman St. Murphy Rd., Civic Centre Rd. and then finish at the Civic Centre parking lot.

For more information, visit Petawawa.ca.

PERTH SANTA CLAUS PARADE

The Perth Santa Claus Parade is Saturday.

The parade starts at The Factory on Sunset Boulevard at 5 p.m. It turns right onto Wilson Street, left onto Foster, right onto Gore Street and right onto Cockburn Street before turning left on Wilson Street.

For more information, visit https://perthsantaclausparade.com/.

NORTH DUNDAS PARADE OF LIGHTS

Celebrate the magic of the season with the North Dundas Parade of Lights.

The parade starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Winchester.

The parade starts at the North Dundas Municipal Building, travels north on St. Lawrence Street, then right on York Street, left on Albert Street, left on Main Street and ends on Dawley Drive.

For more information, visit https://northdundasparadeoflights.ca/.

ALMONTE SANTA CLAUS PARADE

Enjoy the lights at the Almonte Santa Claus Night Parade.

The parade is scheduled for Sunday at 5 p.m.

For more information, visit mississippimills.ca.

JURASSIC QUEST

Jurassic Quest roars into the EY Centre in Ottawa this weekend.

It's the world's largest, most popular dino event with unique and exciting experiences for the whole family.

For tickets and information, visit https://eycentre.ca/event/jurassic-quest/.

RAINE MAIDA AND CHANTAL KREVIAZUK

Raine Maida and Chantal Kreviazuk bring the Forgive Me Tour to the National Arts Centre Friday night.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31607.

THE NUTCRACKER

Kick off the holiday season with The Nutcracker this weekend at the National Arts Centre.

The Nutcracker is performed by Les Grands Ballets Canadiens, along with the NAC Orchestra.

For tickets and information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/305522.

ADA LEA

The National Arts Centre presents Fridays at the Fourth with Ada Lea with Paper Beat Scissors.

The concert is Friday night at 8:30 p.m.

For tickets and information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/32125.

BLACK UMFOLOSI

Zimbabwe's greatest ambassadors perform music inspired by the traditional song and dance of their native Southern Africa, with a beauty and enthusiasm that is unrivalled.

See Black Umfolosi Sunday night at the National Arts Centre.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31131.

THE NUTCRACKER

Les Petits Ballets present their original production of The Nutcracker Friday and Saturday at Meridian Theatre at Centrepointe.

For tickets and information, visit https://meridiancentrepointe.com/en/nutcracker-les-petits-ballets.

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

The Ottawa Little Theatre presents a Miracle on 34th Street.

The Christmas classic is presented by Mountain Community Theatre.

Miracle on 34th Street continues until Dec. 14.

For tickets, visit http://www.ottawalittletheatre.com/.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

See A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas Saturday and Sunday at the Shenkman Arts Centre.

Caithream Celtic Dance Fusion returns with their popular Celtic twist on Dickens' classic holiday tale.

For tickets, visit https://shenkmanarts.ca/en/christmas-carol-ghost-story.

MUSEUMS

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

WATSON'S MILL CHRISTMAS CRAFT MARKET

It’s the final weekend for the Watson's Mill Christmas Craft Market at Dickinson Square.

Craft vendors will be selling unique hand-made gifts Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, click here.

ORLEANS CHRISTMAS BAZAAR

The Orleans Christmas Bazaar is Saturday and Sunday at the Shenkman Arts Centre.

Checkout unique gift ideas by local vendors.

For more information, visit https://shenkmanarts.ca/en/orleans-christmas-bazaar

UNIVERSITY SPORTS

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women's basketball team hosts Algoma Friday night at Montpetit Hall. Game time is 6 p.m.

The Gee-Gees men's basketball team hosts Algoma Friday night. Game time is 8 p.m. at Montpetit Hall.

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women's hockey team hosts McGill Friday night at the Minto Sportsplex. Game time is 7 p.m.

The Carleton Ravens women's basketball team hosts Algoma Sunday afternoon at the Ravens Nest. Game time is 2 p.m.

The Carleton Ravens men's basketball team hosts Algoma Sunday afternoon at the Ravens Nest. Game time is 4 p.m.