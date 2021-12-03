What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Dec. 3-5

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

RINK OF DREAMS

The Sens Rink of Dreams is now open at Ottawa City Hall.

The rink is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

OTTAWA SENATORS

The Ottawa Senators host the Colorado Avalanche Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre. Game time is 7 p.m.

Just a reminder, all fans aged 12 and older must be fully vaccinated to enter Canadian Tire Centre for Senators games this season.

For more information, visit www.nhl.com/senators/.

HELP SANTA TOY PARADE

Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend.

The Ottawa Professional Firefighters Association presents the Help Santa Toy Parade on Saturday in downtown Ottawa.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at Ottawa City Hall on Laurier Avenue. It will travel west on Laurier to Bank Street, and then south on Bank Street to Fifth Avenue.

New toy donations can be dropped off at all City of Ottawa Fire Stations, while cash donations can be made at www.toyparade.ca.

SANTA CLAUS PARADES IN EASTERN ONTARIO

Santa Claus will visit Almonte, Arnprior, Clarence-Rockland, Hawkesbury, North Dundas, Pakenham, Perth, Petawawa, Renfrew and Richmond this weekend.

For more information, visit the CTV Ottawa Santa Claus parade list.

OC TRANSPO/LOBLAW CHRISTMAS FOOD DRIVE

Shoppers are asked to help fill OC Transpo buses in support of the Ottawa Food Bank.

The 37th annual OC Transpo/Loblaw Christmas Food Drive is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

OC Transpo buses will be parked outside participating Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, Your Independent Grocer and No Frills locations, with volunteers collecting food and cash donations.

All donations received will go directly to the Ottawa Food Bank, FAMSAC Food Cupboard, Stittsville Food Bank, and the Kanata Food Cupboard.

THE NUTCRACKER

Canada's Royal Winnipeg Ballet presents the Nutcracker this weekend at the National Arts Centre.

Set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, Nutcracker will immerse you into a fantastical world of extravagant sets and costumes. A joyful seasonal tradition for the whole family!

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/29686.

MAGIC OF LIGHTS

Celebrate the Christmas and holiday season with the Magic of Lights at Wesley Clover Parks.

Magic of Lights is a dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience featuring favourite holiday scenes and characters of the season.

Every ticket to Magic of Lights benefits CHEO.

The Magic of Lights runs until Jan 8.

For tickets, visit https://magicoflights.com/events/ottawa/.

OTTAWA CHRISTMAS MARKET

It's the second weekend for the Ottawa Christmas Market at Lansdowne.

Enjoy holiday entertainment, local flavours and some holiday shopping as thousands of lights and decorations twinkle and sparkle.

For more information, visit https://www.ottawachristmasmarket.com/.

LANSDOWNE CHRISTMAS MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market hosts the Christmas Market each Saturday and Sunday during the holiday season.

The Christmas Market features over 70 artisans and farmers, who produce their edible goods and intricate crafts within a 100 km distance of Ottawa.

The Christmas Market inside the Aberdeen Pavilion runs every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Dec. 19.

For more information, visit ottawafarmersmarket.ca.

A COUNTRY CHRISTMAS AT SAUNDERS FARM

Celebrate a Country Christmas at Saunders Farm with a drive-thru light and sound experience through its 180-year-old family farm and forest.

The Country Christmas Light and Sound Show runs from Saturday, Dec. 4 to Dec. 30.

Guests visiting Saunders Farm for the drive-thru experience only do not need to be vaccinated. All guests 13 years old and older must be fully vaccinated to visit the Farm Shop, CiderHouse and Christmas Tree lot.

For more information, visit https://saundersfarm.com/.

CHRISTMAS VILLAGE AT STANLEY'S OLDE MAPLE LANE FARM

Celebrate Christmas at Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm in Edwards, Ont.

Take a ride through the forest and visit the elves at their village. Play games, sing songs and maybe even meet a surprise visitor from the North Pole.

The Christmas Village begins Dec. 4.

For more information and tickets, visit https://stanleysfarm.com/family-fun/.

ENCHANTED HOLIDAY DRIVE

Enjoy the Enchanted Holiday Drive at Karters' Korner's track in Ottawa until Dec. 23.

The drive-thru experience showcases special effects, innovative lighting and fantastical production.

For tickets, visit https://www.enchantedottawa.ca/.

ALIGHT AT NIGHT AT UPPER CANADA VILLAGE

Alight at Night is billed as eastern Ontario's biggest outdoor light festival.

Lights adorn the heritage buildings, trees, and fences of Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg, Ont. creating a one-of-a-kind magical backdrop for its annual Alight at Night Festival.

Alight at Night runs until Jan. 1

Visit uppercanadavillage.com for details and tickets.

WATSON'S MILL CHRISTMAS MARKET

It's the final weekend for the Watson's Mill Christmas Market in the Square.

For more information, visit https://watsonsmill.com/events/.

MUSEUMS

As of Dec. 1, all guests 12 and older must show proof of full vaccination to visit the Canadian Museum of Nature, Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, Canada Science and Technology Museum, Canada Aviation and Space Museum, Canadian War Museum, Canadian Museum of History and the National Gallery of Canada.

OWLS RENDEZ-VOUS

Come face-to-face with live owls at the Canadian Museum of Nature.

Don't miss this outdoor exhibition, created in partnership with Little Ray's Nature Centre. See owls and an eagle in their specially-designed habitat enclosures.

BYWARD MARKET AND PARKDALE MARKET

The ByWard Market and Parkdale Public Market are open daily.

For more information, visit www.ottawamarkets.ca.

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.

CARLETON RAVENS

The Carleton Ravens women's hockey team hosts Bishop's Friday night at Carleton.

The Carleton Ravens women's hockey team visits the University of Ottawa Sunday at 7 p.m. at the uOttawa Minto Sports Complex

For more information, visit goravens.ca.

UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA

The University of Ottawa women's volleyball team hosts UQAM Friday at Montpetit Hall.

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women's hockey team hosts Carleton Sunday at 7 p.m. at the uOttawa Minto Sports Complex.

For more information, visit teams.geegees.ca.