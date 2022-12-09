What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Dec. 9-11

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

For a list of Christmas lights and attractions across Ottawa and eastern Ontario, click here.

PWHPA ALL-STAR WEEKEND

The Professional Women's Hockey Players Association hosts its first all-star weekend this weekend at Canadian Tire Centre.

The All-Star event on Sunday will see top players from the PWHPA compete in a skills competition and 3-on-3 tournament.

On Saturday, all four PWHPA teams will play regular season games at Canadian Tire Centre.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.canadiantirecentre.com/event/pwhpa/.

CHRISTMAS AT OTTAWA CITY HALL

The Mayor's 20th annual Christmas Celebration at Ottawa City Hall is set for Saturday afternoon.

Celebrate the season with live entertainment, sing carols and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The Christmas Celebration runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is a donation to the Ottawa Food Bank.

OTTAWA CHRISTMAS MARKET

The Ottawa Christmas Market continues all weekend at Lansdowne.

The Christmas Market will be held Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On Saturday night, there is a silent disco at the Casino Lac Leamy Stage from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.

For more information, visit https://www.ottawachristmasmarket.com/.

613FLEA HOLIDAY MARKET

The 613flea Holiday Market sparkles in the night at Lansdowne on Friday night.

Over 100 vendors will be on display inside the Aberdeen Pavilion, running alongside the Ottawa Christmas Market.

For more information, visit 613flea.ca.

OTTAWA GUILD OF POTTERS' SALE

More than 30 potters will be on display at the Ottawa Guild of Potter's Sale this weekend at Lansdowne Park.

The Holiday Sale features functional ware, sculptural and decorative pieces to fill your house or make it into the perfect gift.

For more information, visit https://www.ottawaguildofpotters.ca/events/upcoming-sales/

SIGNATURES ORIGINALS CHRISTMAS CRAFT SALE

The Signatures Originals Christmas Craft Sale is this weekend at the EY Centre.

The uniquely Canadian handmade marketplace features the works of over 150 artists, artisans, makers and designers.

For more information, visit https://signatures.ca/originals/.

SANTA CLAUS PARADES

Santa Claus parades this weekend include

The Hawkesbury Santa Claus Parade is Saturday at 5 p.m.

Huntley Community Santa Claus Parade on Saturday at 6 p.m.

The Metcalfe Community Association Santa Claus Parade on Sunday at 2 p.m.

The Eganville Santa Claus Parade and Food Drive is Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Eganville Community Arena

CELTIC MUSIC FOR CHRISTMASTIME

North American Irish Fiddle Champion Kyle Burghout joins forces with Justin Theriault and Susan Toman to perform a collection of traditional and contemporary Celtic music from Ireland, Scotland and Canada.

See Masters in the Hall – Celtic Music for Christmastime on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at the National Arts Centre.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/32177.

BLACKIE AND THE RODEO KINGS

Blackie and the Rodeo Kings play at the National Arts Centre Sunday night.

There will be special appearances by Terra Lightfoot and Colin James.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/23759

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

A Miracle on 34th Street continues until Dec. 14 at the Ottawa Little Theatre.

The Christmas classic is presented by Mountain Community Theatre.

For tickets, visit http://www.ottawalittletheatre.com/.

MUSEUMS

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

SNOW MUCH FUN

Snow Much Fun is this weekend in Kingston, Ont., featuring the Kingston Holiday Market.

Events and activities will be held at City Hall and the Market Square.

For a list of events, visit https://www.cityofkingston.ca/residents/city-calendar-events/feature-events/snow-much-fun.

KINGSTON HOLIDAY MARKET

The Kingston Holiday Market continues on Sunday at the Tett Centre.

For more information, visit https://kingston-holiday-market.myshopify.com/pages/khm-at-the-tett.

ORCHESTRA KINGSTON

Kingston's Community Orchestra hosts its Holiday Concert on Sunday.

Orchestra Kingston features the Canadian holiday classic The Hockey Sweater!

The concert is 2:30 p.m. Sunday at The Spire.

For tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/orchestra-kingston-2022-holiday-concert-tickets-469665711787.

BROCKVILLE FARMERS MARKET

The Brockville Farmers Market hosts its Christmas Market on Saturday.

Supply local crafters, businesses and farmers at the Christmas Market on Saturday at the Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.

The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

JINGLE JAM CHRISTMAS MARKET

The Jingle Jam Christmas Market is Friday and Saturday at Southgate Church in Kemptville.

The market is open Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PEMBROKE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

The Pembroke Symphony Orchestra is Saturday at the Festival Hall Centre for the Performing Arts in Pembroke.

The orchestra will be joined by the Pembroke Community Choir to sing excerpts from Messiah and seasonal favourites.

For tickets, visit festhall.ca.