What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Dec. 9-11
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
For a list of Christmas lights and attractions across Ottawa and eastern Ontario, click here.
PWHPA ALL-STAR WEEKEND
The Professional Women's Hockey Players Association hosts its first all-star weekend this weekend at Canadian Tire Centre.
The All-Star event on Sunday will see top players from the PWHPA compete in a skills competition and 3-on-3 tournament.
On Saturday, all four PWHPA teams will play regular season games at Canadian Tire Centre.
For more information and tickets, visit https://www.canadiantirecentre.com/event/pwhpa/.View this post on Instagram
CHRISTMAS AT OTTAWA CITY HALL
The Mayor's 20th annual Christmas Celebration at Ottawa City Hall is set for Saturday afternoon.
Celebrate the season with live entertainment, sing carols and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The Christmas Celebration runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is a donation to the Ottawa Food Bank.
OTTAWA CHRISTMAS MARKET
The Ottawa Christmas Market continues all weekend at Lansdowne.
The Christmas Market will be held Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
On Saturday night, there is a silent disco at the Casino Lac Leamy Stage from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.
For more information, visit https://www.ottawachristmasmarket.com/.View this post on Instagram
613FLEA HOLIDAY MARKET
The 613flea Holiday Market sparkles in the night at Lansdowne on Friday night.
Over 100 vendors will be on display inside the Aberdeen Pavilion, running alongside the Ottawa Christmas Market.
For more information, visit 613flea.ca.View this post on Instagram
OTTAWA GUILD OF POTTERS' SALE
More than 30 potters will be on display at the Ottawa Guild of Potter's Sale this weekend at Lansdowne Park.
The Holiday Sale features functional ware, sculptural and decorative pieces to fill your house or make it into the perfect gift.
For more information, visit https://www.ottawaguildofpotters.ca/events/upcoming-sales/
SIGNATURES ORIGINALS CHRISTMAS CRAFT SALE
The Signatures Originals Christmas Craft Sale is this weekend at the EY Centre.
The uniquely Canadian handmade marketplace features the works of over 150 artists, artisans, makers and designers.
For more information, visit https://signatures.ca/originals/.
SANTA CLAUS PARADES
Santa Claus parades this weekend include
- The Hawkesbury Santa Claus Parade is Saturday at 5 p.m.
- Huntley Community Santa Claus Parade on Saturday at 6 p.m.
- The Metcalfe Community Association Santa Claus Parade on Sunday at 2 p.m.
- The Eganville Santa Claus Parade and Food Drive is Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Eganville Community Arena
CELTIC MUSIC FOR CHRISTMASTIME
North American Irish Fiddle Champion Kyle Burghout joins forces with Justin Theriault and Susan Toman to perform a collection of traditional and contemporary Celtic music from Ireland, Scotland and Canada.
See Masters in the Hall – Celtic Music for Christmastime on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at the National Arts Centre.
For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/32177.
BLACKIE AND THE RODEO KINGS
Blackie and the Rodeo Kings play at the National Arts Centre Sunday night.
There will be special appearances by Terra Lightfoot and Colin James.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/23759
MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
A Miracle on 34th Street continues until Dec. 14 at the Ottawa Little Theatre.
The Christmas classic is presented by Mountain Community Theatre.
The Christmas classic is presented by Mountain Community Theatre.

For tickets, visit http://www.ottawalittletheatre.com/.
MUSEUMS
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Canada Science and Technology Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Canadian War Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Canadian Museum of History open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- National Gallery of Canada open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- The Diefenbunker open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET
The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.
SNOW MUCH FUN
Snow Much Fun is this weekend in Kingston, Ont., featuring the Kingston Holiday Market.
Events and activities will be held at City Hall and the Market Square.
For a list of events, visit https://www.cityofkingston.ca/residents/city-calendar-events/feature-events/snow-much-fun.
KINGSTON HOLIDAY MARKET
The Kingston Holiday Market continues on Sunday at the Tett Centre.
For more information, visit https://kingston-holiday-market.myshopify.com/pages/khm-at-the-tett.
ORCHESTRA KINGSTON
Kingston's Community Orchestra hosts its Holiday Concert on Sunday.
Orchestra Kingston features the Canadian holiday classic The Hockey Sweater!
The concert is 2:30 p.m. Sunday at The Spire.
For tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/orchestra-kingston-2022-holiday-concert-tickets-469665711787.
BROCKVILLE FARMERS MARKET
The Brockville Farmers Market hosts its Christmas Market on Saturday.
Supply local crafters, businesses and farmers at the Christmas Market on Saturday at the Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.
The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
JINGLE JAM CHRISTMAS MARKET
The Jingle Jam Christmas Market is Friday and Saturday at Southgate Church in Kemptville.
The market is open Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
PEMBROKE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS
The Pembroke Symphony Orchestra is Saturday at the Festival Hall Centre for the Performing Arts in Pembroke.
The orchestra will be joined by the Pembroke Community Choir to sing excerpts from Messiah and seasonal favourites.
For tickets, visit festhall.ca.