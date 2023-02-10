What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Feb. 10-12

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the second weekend of February.

The Rideau Canal Skateway will remain closed this weekend due to ice conditions.

Winterlude

Celebrate winter during the second weekend of Winterlude in Ottawa and Gatineau.

Checkout the ice sculptures on Sparks Street, the Snowflake Kingdom in Gatineau's Jacques-Cartier Park and events in the ByWard Market, at the Bank of Canada Museum and the Canadian Museum of History.

For a complete list of events, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/winterlude.html.

Rideau Hall Winter Celebration

Visit Rideau Hall on Saturday for a Winter Celebration.

Enjoy a variety of free, fun and family-oriented activities and entertaining traditions, including skating on the outdoor rink, curling, Eisstock, Giant Skis, Indigenous activities, Korean traditional games, Nunavut traditions and more.

The Winter Celebration runs from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit https://www.gg.ca/en/visit-us/rideau-hall/what-see-and-do/winter-celebration.

Winter Pride

Winter Pride continues all weekend.

Events include Drag on Sparks Street, the Queer Black Excellence Showcase at the National Gallery of Canada, the Winter Pride Rainbow Ice Mosaic and The Ice Party at the Ottawa City Hall Rink of Dreams.

For a complete list of events, visit https://capitalpride.ca/winterpride-events/.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators host the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday afternoon at Canadian Tire Centre.

Game time is 12:30 p.m.

For tickets, visit ottawasenators.com.

Ottawa 67's vs. Gatineau Olympiques

The Ottawa 67's face the Gatineau Olympiques on Saturday at the Slush Puppie Centre.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Ottawa 67's

The Ottawa 67's host the Niagara Ice Dogs Friday night at the Arena at TD Place.

Game time is 7 p.m.

For tickets, visit ottawa67s.com.

Ontario Winter Games

The Ontario Winter Games continue all weekend across Renfrew County.

Events include Alpine skiing at Calabogie Peaks, sledge hockey at the Petawawa Civic Centre, cross-country skiing at Ma-te-Way Park in Renfrew, and wrestling at Fellowes High School in Pembroke.

For a complete list of events and schedules, visit renfrewcounty2023.ca.

Is God Is

The NAC English Theatre presents Is God Is.

See Is God Is at the Babs Asper Theatre until Feb. 18.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30546.

NAC Orchestra

The NAC Orchestra presents Atwood, Heggie and Brahms Friday night at the National Arts Centre.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30530.

Carine au Micro

See Carine au Micro on the National Arts Centre's Fourth Stage Friday night.

Carine au Micro released her very first album in the fall of 2022.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/32861.

Toronto Symphony Orchestra

The Toronto Symphony Orchestra returns to the National Arts Centre Southam Hall as part of its 100th year tour.

See the Toronto Symphony Orchestra Saturday night. For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31876.

James Baley

Juno-winning music creator and multi-disciplinary artist James Baley takes the stage at the National Arts Centre Saturday night.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/32864

Vance Joy

Australian singer-songwriter Vance Joy takes the stage at the National Arts Centre Sunday night.

See Vance Joy with Jack Botts.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31375.

Capital Bachata Festival

The Capital Bachata Festival runs all weekend across Ottawa. The four-day event offers Latin dance workshops, social dancing and performances across the region.

For more information, visit https://www.capitalbachatafestival.ca/.

Outdoor skating rinks

The Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).

Lansdowne Park skating court is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).

The Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury) is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (weather permitting).

Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink (101 Centrepointe Drive) Open daily (weather permitting).

Kingston's Springer Market Square Rink is open daily for skating from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For information on all outdoor rinks in Kingston, visit https://www.cityofkingston.ca/residents/recreation/facilities/arenas/outdoor-rinks

Outdoor skating trails

Click the links for information on outdoor skating trails in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Cross-country skiing

For information on cross-country skiing locations in Ottawa and Gatineau, click the links.

Skiing and snowboarding in the Ottawa area

Here's a look at downhill skiing and snowboarding runs in the Ottawa area. Visit each resort's website for conditions.

Gatineau Park

Gatineau Park has snowshoe trails and snow biking trails available for outdoor enthusiasts.

Gatineau Park has close to 80 kilometres of snowshoe trails, ranging in level of difficulty from easy to very difficult – with about half of the trails shared with snow bikers.

For more information about snowshoeing in Gatineau Park, click here.

For snow biking information, click here.

Museums

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

Lansdowne Winter Market

The Lansdowne Winter Market is every Sunday at Lansdowne.

The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Aberdeen Pavilion.

Kingston Frontenacs

The Kingston Frontenacs take the ice at the Leon's Centre twice this weekend.

Friday night, the Frontenacs host Oshawa at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, the 67's host Niagara at 2 p.m.

For tickets and information, visit https://kingstonfrontenacs.com/.

Optik Installation

It's the final weekend to see the Optik Installation in Kingston's Market Square.

Optik is an interactive installation that utilizes lights and sounds to create a colourful symphony of music with just a spin of the wheel.

Optik runs until Saturday.

University sports

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees host Nipissing in OUA basketball action Friday night. The women's game starts at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and the Carleton Ravens meet in women's hockey action Friday night at the Carleton Ice House. Game time is 7 p.m.

The Gee-Gees host Laurentian University in OUA basketball action on Saturday at Montpetit Hall. The women's game starts at 4 p.m., followed by the men's game at 6 p.m.

The Gee-Gees women's volleyball team hosts Laval on Sunday at Montpetit Hall. Game time is 1 p.m.

The Gee-Gees women's hockey team hosts Concordia on Sunday at the Minto Sportsplex. Game time is 2 p.m.

The Carleton Ravens host Laurentian in basketball action Friday night at the Ravens Nest. The women's game starts at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.

The Ravens host Nipissing on Saturday at the Ravens Nest. The women's game starts at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.

The Ravens women's hockey team hosts McGill on Sunday at the Ice House. Game time is 3 p.m.

Queen's hosts Lakehead University in basketball action on Friday night. The women's game starts at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.

The Queen's women's hockey team hosts Laurier University Friday night at the Memorial Centre. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

Queen's women's hockey team hosts Western University on Saturday at the Memorial Centre. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

Queen's hosts York University in basketball action on Sunday. The women's game starts at 1 p.m. followed by the men's game at 3 p.m.