What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Feb. 10-12
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the second weekend of February.
The Rideau Canal Skateway will remain closed this weekend due to ice conditions.
Winterlude
Celebrate winter during the second weekend of Winterlude in Ottawa and Gatineau.
Checkout the ice sculptures on Sparks Street, the Snowflake Kingdom in Gatineau's Jacques-Cartier Park and events in the ByWard Market, at the Bank of Canada Museum and the Canadian Museum of History.
For a complete list of events, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/winterlude.html.
Rideau Hall Winter Celebration
Visit Rideau Hall on Saturday for a Winter Celebration.
Enjoy a variety of free, fun and family-oriented activities and entertaining traditions, including skating on the outdoor rink, curling, Eisstock, Giant Skis, Indigenous activities, Korean traditional games, Nunavut traditions and more.
The Winter Celebration runs from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit https://www.gg.ca/en/visit-us/rideau-hall/what-see-and-do/winter-celebration.
Winter Pride
Winter Pride continues all weekend.
Events include Drag on Sparks Street, the Queer Black Excellence Showcase at the National Gallery of Canada, the Winter Pride Rainbow Ice Mosaic and The Ice Party at the Ottawa City Hall Rink of Dreams.
For a complete list of events, visit https://capitalpride.ca/winterpride-events/.
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators host the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday afternoon at Canadian Tire Centre.
Game time is 12:30 p.m.
For tickets, visit ottawasenators.com.
Ottawa 67's vs. Gatineau Olympiques
The Ottawa 67's face the Gatineau Olympiques on Saturday at the Slush Puppie Centre.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Ottawa 67's
The Ottawa 67's host the Niagara Ice Dogs Friday night at the Arena at TD Place.
Game time is 7 p.m.
For tickets, visit ottawa67s.com.
Ontario Winter Games
The Ontario Winter Games continue all weekend across Renfrew County.
Events include Alpine skiing at Calabogie Peaks, sledge hockey at the Petawawa Civic Centre, cross-country skiing at Ma-te-Way Park in Renfrew, and wrestling at Fellowes High School in Pembroke.
For a complete list of events and schedules, visit renfrewcounty2023.ca.
Is God Is
The NAC English Theatre presents Is God Is.
See Is God Is at the Babs Asper Theatre until Feb. 18.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30546.
NAC Orchestra
The NAC Orchestra presents Atwood, Heggie and Brahms Friday night at the National Arts Centre.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30530.
Carine au Micro
See Carine au Micro on the National Arts Centre's Fourth Stage Friday night.
Carine au Micro released her very first album in the fall of 2022.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/32861.
Toronto Symphony Orchestra
The Toronto Symphony Orchestra returns to the National Arts Centre Southam Hall as part of its 100th year tour.
See the Toronto Symphony Orchestra Saturday night. For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31876.
James Baley
Juno-winning music creator and multi-disciplinary artist James Baley takes the stage at the National Arts Centre Saturday night.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/32864
Vance Joy
Australian singer-songwriter Vance Joy takes the stage at the National Arts Centre Sunday night.
See Vance Joy with Jack Botts.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31375.
Capital Bachata Festival
The Capital Bachata Festival runs all weekend across Ottawa. The four-day event offers Latin dance workshops, social dancing and performances across the region.
For more information, visit https://www.capitalbachatafestival.ca/.
Outdoor skating rinks
- The Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).
- Lansdowne Park skating court is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).
- The Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury) is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (weather permitting).
- Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink (101 Centrepointe Drive) Open daily (weather permitting).
- Kingston's Springer Market Square Rink is open daily for skating from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For information on all outdoor rinks in Kingston, visit https://www.cityofkingston.ca/residents/recreation/facilities/arenas/outdoor-rinks
Outdoor skating trails
Click the links for information on outdoor skating trails in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
- The Little Penguin Trail – 312 Chem. Tache, Gatineau, Que.
- Éco-Odyssée - 52 Chem. des Sources, Wakefield, Que.
- Icelynd - 6865 Fernbank Rd., Stittsville
- River Oak Estates Skating Trail – 2900 York's Corners Rd, Metcalfe
- Patinage En Foret – Mnt Beausoleil, Lac-des-Loups, Que.
- Countryside Adventures – 16595 Sixth Rd., Mouse Creek, Ont.
- Laurentian Valley Four Seasons Trail – 2 Henan Rd., Pembroke, Ont.
- Brewery Creek Skating Rink – 185 sentier du Russieau-de-la-Brasserie, Gatineau, Que.
Cross-country skiing
For information on cross-country skiing locations in Ottawa and Gatineau, click the links.
- Gatineau Park features over 200 kilometres of cross-country skiing trails
- Mooney's Bay Ski Centre at the Terry Fox Athletic Facility opens 5 kilometres of trails
- Britannia Winter Trail offers nearly 17 kilometres of trails around Britannia Park
- Kichi Sibi Winter Trail features 18 kilometres from the Canadian War Museum to Ottawa's west end.
- Rideau Winter Trail loops through parkland beside the Rideau River, just east of downtown Ottawa.
- Ski Heritage East runs 17 kilometres of trail along the Ottawa River east of downtown.
- Wesley Clover Park ski trails are managed by Kanata Nordic.
- Ottawa West Winter Trail – Enjoy 21 km of groomed winter trails for cross-country skiing in west Ottawa this winter.
Skiing and snowboarding in the Ottawa area
Here's a look at downhill skiing and snowboarding runs in the Ottawa area. Visit each resort's website for conditions.
- Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que. is home to more than 20 different downhill runs.
- Ski Vorlage features 18 different runs in Wakefield, Que.
- Sommet Edelweiss features 20 runs in Wakefield, Que.
- Mont Cascades Ski Resort in Cantley, Que. is home to 20 runs that range from easy to extremely difficult
- Mount Pakenham is located 45 minutes west of downtown in Pakenham, Ont. with 10 runs.
- Calabogie Peaks Ski Resort in Calabogie, Ont. features 24 different trails that range from easy to expert.
- Mont Ste-Marie features nearly 30 runs, including a ski-snowboard cross run.
Gatineau Park
Gatineau Park has snowshoe trails and snow biking trails available for outdoor enthusiasts.
Gatineau Park has close to 80 kilometres of snowshoe trails, ranging in level of difficulty from easy to very difficult – with about half of the trails shared with snow bikers.
For more information about snowshoeing in Gatineau Park, click here.
For snow biking information, click here.
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- The Diefenbunker
Lansdowne Winter Market
The Lansdowne Winter Market is every Sunday at Lansdowne.
The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Aberdeen Pavilion.
Kingston Frontenacs
The Kingston Frontenacs take the ice at the Leon's Centre twice this weekend.
Friday night, the Frontenacs host Oshawa at 7 p.m.
On Sunday, the 67's host Niagara at 2 p.m.
For tickets and information, visit https://kingstonfrontenacs.com/.
Optik Installation
It's the final weekend to see the Optik Installation in Kingston's Market Square.
Optik is an interactive installation that utilizes lights and sounds to create a colourful symphony of music with just a spin of the wheel.
Optik runs until Saturday.
University sports
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees host Nipissing in OUA basketball action Friday night. The women's game starts at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and the Carleton Ravens meet in women's hockey action Friday night at the Carleton Ice House. Game time is 7 p.m.
The Gee-Gees host Laurentian University in OUA basketball action on Saturday at Montpetit Hall. The women's game starts at 4 p.m., followed by the men's game at 6 p.m.
The Gee-Gees women's volleyball team hosts Laval on Sunday at Montpetit Hall. Game time is 1 p.m.
The Gee-Gees women's hockey team hosts Concordia on Sunday at the Minto Sportsplex. Game time is 2 p.m.
The Carleton Ravens host Laurentian in basketball action Friday night at the Ravens Nest. The women's game starts at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.
The Ravens host Nipissing on Saturday at the Ravens Nest. The women's game starts at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.
The Ravens women's hockey team hosts McGill on Sunday at the Ice House. Game time is 3 p.m.
Queen's hosts Lakehead University in basketball action on Friday night. The women's game starts at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.
The Queen's women's hockey team hosts Laurier University Friday night at the Memorial Centre. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
Queen's women's hockey team hosts Western University on Saturday at the Memorial Centre. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
Queen's hosts York University in basketball action on Sunday. The women's game starts at 1 p.m. followed by the men's game at 3 p.m.