What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Feb. 11-13

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the weekend leading up to Valentine's Day.

Several businesses, museums and streets in the downtown core remain closed due to the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration.

Also, check the COVID-19 restrictions in effect in each province before heading out this weekend.

A full list of Quebec restrictions can be found here. A full list of Ontario restrictions can be found here.

RIDEAU CANAL SKATEWAY

The Rideau Canal Skateway remains temporarily closed due to the mild weather.

Monitor the National Capital Commission's website for details on reopening.

MUSEUMS

The Canadian Museum of Nature, Canadian War Museum, Canadian Museum of History and the National Gallery of Canada remain closed due to the ongoing demonstration in downtown Ottawa.

For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.

The Ottawa Arts Court is also closed this weekend due to the demonstration.

SKATING

Three of Ottawa's four outdoor refrigerated skating rinks are open for skating.

Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall

Closed until further notice

Lansdowne Park Skating Court

Daily: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink

Daily: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink

For skating times, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/jim-tubman-chevrolet-rink#schedule

Residents must book reservations at ottawa.ca/skating to skate at the four rinks during peak periods.

For a list of outdoor rinks in the city of Ottawa, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/skating/outdoor-rinks.

OUTDOOR RINKS ACROSS THE REGION

Gatineau has 82 outdoor rinks available. For more information, visit Gatineau's website

The city of Kingston's Springer Market Square Rink is open. For information on other rinks in Kingston, visit the city's website

ICELYND SKATING TRAILS

Former Ottawa Senators forward Chris Neil and friends invite you to skate on Ottawa's newest skating rink and trail in the west end.

Icelynd Skating Trails and Outdoor Skating Rink is located on Fernbank Road, just minutes outside of Stittsville.

Skate through the trails in the forest this weekend. Passes must be purchased in advance.

For more information, visit icelynd.com.

RIVEROAK – NATURE'S PLAYGROUND

Skate through an orchard, forest and meadows at RiverOak Winter Trails on York's Corners Road in Ottawa.

If you don't want to skate, RiverOak also provides snowshoe and hiking trails.

For more information, visit https://www.riveroak.ca/skating.

THE LITTLE PENGUIN TRAIL

Little Penguin Trail is an outdoor skating rink built on the Touraine Golf Club.

Located just 25 minutes from downtown Ottawa on Chemin Tache in Gatineau, enjoy skating on over 5 kilometres of icy path in the middle of nature.

A daily pass starts at $15.

For more information, visit https://thelittlepenguintrail.com/

COUNTRYSIDE ADVENTURES

Countryside Adventures offers you a three kilometre skate through the woods.

There's also three kilometres of snowshoe and cross-country ski trails, along with a tubing hill.

Countryside Adventures is located at 16495 Sixth Rd. in Moose Creek, 45 minutes north of downtown Ottawa.

For more information, visit https://www.countrysideadventures.ca/.

PATINAGE EN FORET

You're invited to skate through the forest 45 minutes from downtown Ottawa.

Discover the enchanting site of skating in the forest at Patinage en Foret in Lac-Des-Loups, Que.

Proof of vaccination and photo ID is required to access Patinage en Foret. The cost is $18 for adults and $14 for kids.

For more information, visit https://www.patinageenforet.com/en/.

GATINEAU PARK

You can go cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, snow biking and winter hiking in Gatineau Park this weekend.

For more information and winter passes to access the park, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/gatineau-parkhttps://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/gatineau-park

WINTER TRAILS IN OTTAWA

Over 100 kilometres of trails are groomed in Ottawa for winter recreational activities.

The National Capital Commission invites you to get out cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, fat biking and walking. Access is free.

Locations include the Mer Bleue conservation area and the Rideau Winter Trail along the Rideau River.

For information on winter trails in Ottawa, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/groomed-multi-use-winter-trails

MOONEY'S BAY SKI CENTRE

The Mooney's Bay Ski Centre at Terry Fox Athletic Facility features 5 kilometres of groomed trails for cross-country skiing, including lit trails for night skiing.

For more information, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/sports#mooneys-bay-ski-centre

PINHEY FOREST TRAILS

You can go for a winter hike on two trails in the Pinhey Forest in the city of Ottawa.

Year-round parking access available behind the Nepean Sportsplex.

For more information, visit https://www.ontariotrails.on.ca/index.php?url=trails/view/pinhey-forest-trails

SKIING

Ski resorts are open across eastern Ontario and western Quebec. Visit each resort's website for details.

SWIMMING

Ottawa's indoor swimming pools are open.

For information on swim times and reservations, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/swimming#public-swimming.

OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market Winter Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

CAPITAL WEDDING SHOW

Walk down the aisles to plan your dream wedding this weekend at the Capital Wedding Show.

The show runs Saturday and Sunday at the Infinity Convention Centre.

For more information, visit https://www.capitalweddingshow.com/. All guests aged 12 and older must provide proof of vaccination to enter.

FRIDAYS AT THE FOURTH

The National Arts Centre invites you to enjoy Fridays at the Fourth with Clerel.

The free Facebook Live show begins at 8:30 p.m.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30349.

The National Arts Centre remains closed for in-person shows due to the ongoing demonstration downtown.

OTTAWA WINTER JAZZ FESTIVAL

The Ottawa Winter Jazz Fest presents "From the Vault Series", featuring online concerts.

The vault is open until Feb. 13.

For information on shows and tickets, visit https://ottawajazzfestival.com/.

OTTAWA FIRE VIRTUAL TOURS

The Ottawa Fire Service is inviting you to tour two fire stations virtually.

The service has teamed up with a local videographer to create two high-quality virtual station tours of Fire Station 53 in Orleans and Fire Station 73 in Vars.

The virtual station tours are in English with French subtitles.

For Station 53, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fx6dyMNVkLE

For Station 73, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3hqBTnW29k

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.

FEED THE CHICKADEES

While out for a family winter hike, feed the chickadees.

You can find chickadees at Stony Swamp Conservation, Mud Lake Conservation and Mer Bleue.

For more information, visit https://ottawariverlifestyle.com/blogs/news/where-to-feed-chickadees-in-ottawa