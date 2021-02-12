It’s the Family Day long weekend in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do with the family across the region over the long weekend.

RIDEAU CANAL SKATEWAY

Grab your skates and go for a skate along the Rideau Canal Skateway.

The National Capital Commission says all 7.8 kilometres of the world's largest skating rink are open from Dow's Lake to the National Arts Centre.

For more information, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/rideau-canal-skateway

The National Capital Commission is asking people to enjoy NCC assets close to their homes, including the Rideau Canal Skateway.

LACE UP THE SKATES

Ottawa’s outdoor refrigerated rinks are open for the season. The city says you must book a free 45-minute reservation for a skating time at www.ottawa.ca/skating.

Reservations will be required to skate at the following peak times:

City Hall Rink of Dreams, 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. daily

Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink of Dreams, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. weekends, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. weekdays

Lansdowne Park Skating Court, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. weekends, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. weekdays

Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. weekends, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. weekdays

Ottawa's community outdoor rinks are also open, weather permitting. A maximum of 25 people can skate on the outdoor rinks at one time.

SLEDDING HILLS

The city of Ottawa's sledding hills are open for the season. Just a reminder, capacity in gathering areas is limited to 25 people at one time.

For a list of sledding hills in the city of Ottawa, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/sports-fields-and-outdoor-recreation#sledding-hills-1

The National Capital Commission also operates sledding hills in Ottawa. https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/tobogganing-greenbelt

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING, SNOWSHOEING, HIKING

The National Capital Commission invites you to get outdoors this winter.

"With over 450 km of trails for skiing, snowshoeing, snow biking, walking and hiking, hills for tobogganing and fire pits to warm up by, there's something for everyone to enjoy in our 'Winter Capital,'" says the NCC.

Check out the NCC's Winter Capital interactive map to find suggested routes. Visit: https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/experience-your-winter-capital-ottawa-gatineau

A reminder that interprovincial travel is strongly discouraged. Residents are asked to remain on their respective sides of the Ottawa River as much as possible and to travel only for essential reasons.

Snowshoe trails are now open at Mount Pakenham. For more information, visit https://www.mountpakenham.com/

SKI SEASON

It’s the opening weekend of the season at Calabogie Peaks Resort. For more information, visit calabogie.com

The ski season is officially underway at Mount Pakenham. The popular hill will be open all weekend, including 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Family Day Monday. For more information, visit https://www.mountpakenham.com/

Camp Fortune is open. For more information, visit https://campfortune.com/en/

Mont Ste. Marie is open for the season. For hours of operation, visit www.montstemarie.com

Health officials in Ontario and Quebec ask residents to avoid non-essential travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RIVEROAK SKATING TRAIL

You are invited to RiverOak Nature's Playground to skate on the winter trails.

Riveroak is located on York's Corners Road in Ottawa.

You must book tickets for Saturday and Sunday in advance at riveroak.ca

CANADIAN MUSEUM OF HISTORY

The Canadian Museum of History has reopened in Gatineau during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum is open Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

For more information and to get tickets, visit www.historymuseum.ca

FRIDAYS AT THE FOURTH

The National Arts Centre presents Fridays at the Fourth with Angelique Francis.

Enjoy a free, livestreamed concert previously aired on Sept. 18.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/28180

VALENTINE’S DAY WITH JILL BARBER

The National Arts Centre invites you to enjoy Valentine’s Day with Jill Barber.

The show is livestreamed from the Vancouver East Cultural Centre’s Historic Theatre directly to your home.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/28127

WINTERLUDE

The 43rd edition of Winterlude is being celebrated virtual this year.

Enjoy the show “Exploring Canada’s Winter Traditions” on the Canadian Heritage YouTube channel until Feb. 21.

You can also vote in the Winterlude National Ice-Carving Competition. Visit, https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/winterlude/sculptures.html

WINTERLUDE WITH INGENIUM

Celebrate Winterlude online with Ingenium.

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum and the Canada Science and Technology Museum offer fun online activities for the whole family.

Canada Agriculture and Food Museum: https://ingeniumcanada.org/agriculture/events/winterlude-activities

Canada Aviation and Space Museum: https://ingeniumcanada.org/aviation/events/winterlude-activities

Canada Science and Technology Museum: https://ingeniumcanada.org/scitech/events/winterlude-activities