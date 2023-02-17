What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Feb. 17-20

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the Family Day weekend.

For a list of closures and schedule changes in Ottawa this weekend, click here.

Just a reminder, the Rideau Canal Skateway will remain closed all weekend.

Winterlude

It's the final weekend of Winterlude in Ottawa and Gatineau.

Checkout the Snowflake Kingdom in Jacques-Cartier Park, interactive structures on Sparks Street and interactive art installations in the ByWard Market.

Other events this weekend include Snowphy Trophy in the Glebe, Cool Science Saturday at the Canada Science and Technology Museum and the Big Bang Festival at the National Arts Centre.

For a complete list of events, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/winterlude.html.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators celebrate the career of Chris Neil Friday night at Canadian Tire Centre. The Senators will retire Neil's number 25 before facing Chicago.

Game time Friday night is 7 p.m.

On Sunday, the Senators host the St. Louis Blues at 2 p.m.

For tickets, visit ottawasenators.com.

Ottawa 67's

The Ottawa 67's are home twice this weekend.

On Friday, the 67's host the Oshawa Generals at the Arena at TD Place. Game time is 7 p.m.

On Monday, the 67's host North Bay at 2 p.m.

For tickets, visit ottawa67s.com.

Big Bang Festival

Step into the beat at the Big Bang Festival at the National Arts Centre this weekend.

The festival includes a number of free and admission events on Saturday and Sunday.

For tickets and information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/bigbang.

Is God Is

Is God Is continues at the National Arts Centre Friday and Saturday night.

The NAC English Theatre presents the dark, award-winning tragicomedy.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30546.

Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch

NAC Dance presents the long-awaited return of the legendary Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch.

Palermo Palermo paints a spellbinding, impressionistic fresco, a mesmerizing stage depiction of a humanity that seems larger than life.

See Palermo Palermo Friday and Saturday in the NAC's Southam Hall.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30553.

Winter Pride

Ottawa's Winter Pride festival continues until Sunday.

On Saturday, celebrate Winter Pride Rainbow Ice Mosaic on Sparks Street.

The Winter Pride Drag Show is set for Sunday night at the Bronson Centre.

For more information, visit https://capitalpride.ca/winterpride-events/.

Frost and Fire Winter Festival

The Frost and Fire Winter Festival is Saturday and Sunday in Perth.

Events include outdoor skating, an outdoor art show, crafts and activities, and Matt Dickson performs.

For more information, visit https://www.perth.ca/en/visit/frost-fire-winter-festival.aspx.

Chamberfest Concert Series

The Ottawa Chamberfest concert series presents The King's Singers.

See the King's Singers Saturday night at the Carleton Dominion-Chalmers Centre on Cooper Street.

For tickets and information, visit https://www.chamberfest.com/event/2022/the-kings-singers-finding-harmony/.

Abbamania

Abbamania comes to the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe on Friday night.

The show consists of studio musicians that recreate ABBA live in concert.

For information, visit https://meridiancentrepointe.com/en/abbamania.

Abbamania is also at the Shenkman Arts Centre on Saturday and Sunday.

Mayor's Family Day Skate

The city of Ottawa invites you to the Mayor's Family Day Skating Party at Ottawa City Hall.

Jam out to some music with MOVE 100 on the Rink of Dreams on Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Ottawa Senators, Ottawa BlackJacks and Ottawa Titans will also have non-skating games and activities.

Outdoor skating rinks

The Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).

Lansdowne Park skating court is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).

The Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury) is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (weather permitting).

Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink (101 Centrepointe Drive) Open daily (weather permitting).

Kingston's Springer Market Square Rink is open daily for skating from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For information on all outdoor rinks in Kingston, visit https://www.cityofkingston.ca/residents/recreation/facilities/arenas/outdoor-rinks

Outdoor skating trails

Click the links for information on outdoor skating trails in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Cross-country skiing

For information on cross-country skiing locations in Ottawa and Gatineau, click the links.

Skiing and snowboarding in the Ottawa area

Here's a look at downhill skiing and snowboarding runs in the Ottawa area. Visit each resort's website for conditions.

Gatineau Park

Gatineau Park has snowshoe trails and snow biking trails available for outdoor enthusiasts.

Gatineau Park has close to 80 kilometres of snowshoe trails, ranging in level of difficulty from easy to very difficult – with about half of the trails shared with snow bikers.

For more information about snowshoeing in Gatineau Park, click here.

For snow biking information, click here.

Museums

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

Lansdowne Winter Market

The Lansdowne Winter Market is every Sunday at Lansdowne.

The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Aberdeen Pavilion.

Kingston Frontenacs

The Kingston Frontenacs host the Peterborough Petes on Friday night at the Leon's Centre. Game time is 7 p.m.

On Monday, the Frontenacs host the Barrie Colts at 2 p.m.

For tickets and information, visit https://kingstonfrontenacs.com/

Gatineau Olympiques

The Gatineau Olympiques hit the ice at the Slush Puppie Centre twice this weekend.

On Saturday, the Olympiques host Cape Breton at 4 p.m.

On Sunday, Gatineau hosts Rouyn-Noranda at 3 p.m.

University sports

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees men's hockey game host McGill Friday night at the Minto Sportsplex. Game time is 7 p.m.

The University of Ottawa and Carleton Ravens host the Ravens Last Chance Meet on Friday and Saturday at the Dome at Louis Riel.