What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Feb. 17-20
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the Family Day weekend.
For a list of closures and schedule changes in Ottawa this weekend, click here.
Just a reminder, the Rideau Canal Skateway will remain closed all weekend.
Winterlude
It's the final weekend of Winterlude in Ottawa and Gatineau.
Checkout the Snowflake Kingdom in Jacques-Cartier Park, interactive structures on Sparks Street and interactive art installations in the ByWard Market.
Other events this weekend include Snowphy Trophy in the Glebe, Cool Science Saturday at the Canada Science and Technology Museum and the Big Bang Festival at the National Arts Centre.
For a complete list of events, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/winterlude.html.
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators celebrate the career of Chris Neil Friday night at Canadian Tire Centre. The Senators will retire Neil's number 25 before facing Chicago.
Game time Friday night is 7 p.m.
On Sunday, the Senators host the St. Louis Blues at 2 p.m.
For tickets, visit ottawasenators.com.
Ottawa 67's
The Ottawa 67's are home twice this weekend.
On Friday, the 67's host the Oshawa Generals at the Arena at TD Place. Game time is 7 p.m.
On Monday, the 67's host North Bay at 2 p.m.
For tickets, visit ottawa67s.com.
Big Bang Festival
Step into the beat at the Big Bang Festival at the National Arts Centre this weekend.
The festival includes a number of free and admission events on Saturday and Sunday.
For tickets and information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/bigbang.
Is God Is
Is God Is continues at the National Arts Centre Friday and Saturday night.
The NAC English Theatre presents the dark, award-winning tragicomedy.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30546.
Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch
NAC Dance presents the long-awaited return of the legendary Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch.
Palermo Palermo paints a spellbinding, impressionistic fresco, a mesmerizing stage depiction of a humanity that seems larger than life.
See Palermo Palermo Friday and Saturday in the NAC's Southam Hall.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30553.
Winter Pride
Ottawa's Winter Pride festival continues until Sunday.
On Saturday, celebrate Winter Pride Rainbow Ice Mosaic on Sparks Street.
The Winter Pride Drag Show is set for Sunday night at the Bronson Centre.
For more information, visit https://capitalpride.ca/winterpride-events/.
Frost and Fire Winter Festival
The Frost and Fire Winter Festival is Saturday and Sunday in Perth.
Events include outdoor skating, an outdoor art show, crafts and activities, and Matt Dickson performs.
For more information, visit https://www.perth.ca/en/visit/frost-fire-winter-festival.aspx.
Chamberfest Concert Series
The Ottawa Chamberfest concert series presents The King's Singers.
See the King's Singers Saturday night at the Carleton Dominion-Chalmers Centre on Cooper Street.
For tickets and information, visit https://www.chamberfest.com/event/2022/the-kings-singers-finding-harmony/.
Abbamania
Abbamania comes to the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe on Friday night.
The show consists of studio musicians that recreate ABBA live in concert.
For information, visit https://meridiancentrepointe.com/en/abbamania.
Abbamania is also at the Shenkman Arts Centre on Saturday and Sunday.
Mayor's Family Day Skate
The city of Ottawa invites you to the Mayor's Family Day Skating Party at Ottawa City Hall.
Jam out to some music with MOVE 100 on the Rink of Dreams on Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Ottawa Senators, Ottawa BlackJacks and Ottawa Titans will also have non-skating games and activities.
Outdoor skating rinks
- The Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).
- Lansdowne Park skating court is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).
- The Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury) is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (weather permitting).
- Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink (101 Centrepointe Drive) Open daily (weather permitting).
- Kingston's Springer Market Square Rink is open daily for skating from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For information on all outdoor rinks in Kingston, visit https://www.cityofkingston.ca/residents/recreation/facilities/arenas/outdoor-rinks
Outdoor skating trails
Click the links for information on outdoor skating trails in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
- The Little Penguin Trail – 312 Chem. Tache, Gatineau, Que.
- Éco-Odyssée - 52 Chem. des Sources, Wakefield, Que.
- Icelynd - 6865 Fernbank Rd., Stittsville
- River Oak Estates Skating Trail – 2900 York's Corners Rd, Metcalfe
- Patinage En Foret – Mnt Beausoleil, Lac-des-Loups, Que.
- Countryside Adventures – 16595 Sixth Rd., Mouse Creek, Ont.
- Laurentian Valley Four Seasons Trail – 2 Henan Rd., Pembroke, Ont.
- Brewery Creek Skating Rink – 185 sentier du Ruisseau-de-la-Brasserie, Gatineau, Que.
Cross-country skiing
For information on cross-country skiing locations in Ottawa and Gatineau, click the links.
- Gatineau Park features over 200 kilometres of cross-country skiing trails
- Mooney's Bay Ski Centre at the Terry Fox Athletic Facility opens 5 kilometres of trails
- Britannia Winter Trail offers nearly 17 kilometres of trails around Britannia Park
- Kichi Sibi Winter Trail features 18 kilometres from the Canadian War Museum to Ottawa's west end.
- Rideau Winter Trail loops through parkland beside the Rideau River, just east of downtown Ottawa.
- Ski Heritage East runs 17 kilometres of trail along the Ottawa River east of downtown.
- Wesley Clover Park ski trails are managed by Kanata Nordic.
- Ottawa West Winter Trail – Enjoy 21 km of groomed winter trails for cross-country skiing in west Ottawa this winter.
Skiing and snowboarding in the Ottawa area
Here's a look at downhill skiing and snowboarding runs in the Ottawa area. Visit each resort's website for conditions.
- Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que. is home to more than 20 different downhill runs.
- Ski Vorlage features 18 different runs in Wakefield, Que.
- Sommet Edelweiss features 20 runs in Wakefield, Que.
- Mont Cascades Ski Resort in Cantley, Que. is home to 20 runs that range from easy to extremely difficult
- Mount Pakenham is located 45 minutes west of downtown in Pakenham, Ont. with 10 runs.
- Calabogie Peaks Ski Resort in Calabogie, Ont. features 24 different trails that range from easy to expert.
- Mont Ste-Marie features nearly 30 runs, including a ski-snowboard cross run.
Gatineau Park
Gatineau Park has snowshoe trails and snow biking trails available for outdoor enthusiasts.
Gatineau Park has close to 80 kilometres of snowshoe trails, ranging in level of difficulty from easy to very difficult – with about half of the trails shared with snow bikers.
For more information about snowshoeing in Gatineau Park, click here.
For snow biking information, click here.
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature (Open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday)
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum (Open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday)
- Canada Science and Technology Museum (Open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday)
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum (Open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday)
- Canadian War Museum (Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Closed on Monday)
- Canadian Museum of History (Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Closed on Monday)
- National Gallery of Canada (Open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday)
- The Diefenbunker (Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Closed on Monday)
Lansdowne Winter Market
The Lansdowne Winter Market is every Sunday at Lansdowne.
The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Aberdeen Pavilion.
Kingston Frontenacs
The Kingston Frontenacs host the Peterborough Petes on Friday night at the Leon's Centre. Game time is 7 p.m.
On Monday, the Frontenacs host the Barrie Colts at 2 p.m.
For tickets and information, visit https://kingstonfrontenacs.com/
Gatineau Olympiques
The Gatineau Olympiques hit the ice at the Slush Puppie Centre twice this weekend.
On Saturday, the Olympiques host Cape Breton at 4 p.m.
On Sunday, Gatineau hosts Rouyn-Noranda at 3 p.m.
University sports
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees men's hockey game host McGill Friday night at the Minto Sportsplex. Game time is 7 p.m.
The University of Ottawa and Carleton Ravens host the Ravens Last Chance Meet on Friday and Saturday at the Dome at Louis Riel.