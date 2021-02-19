Skiing, skating and visiting museums are some of the options available to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

Here’s a look at things you can do with the family now that the stay-at-home order has been lifted for the region.

MUSEUMS

Museums in Ottawa and Gatineau are reopening as the COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed.

Canadian Museum of History is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Visit www.historymuseum.ca

Canadian War Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Visit https://www.warmuseum.ca/

Canadian Museum of Nature is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit www.nature.ca

Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Visit https://ingeniumcanada.org/agriculture

Canada Aviation and Space Museum is open 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Visit https://ingeniumcanada.org/aviation

Canada Science and Technology Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Visit https://ingeniumcanada.org/scitech

The Diefenbunker is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For information, visit https://diefenbunker.ca/en/

The National Gallery of Canada is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit gallery.ca

RIDEAU CANAL SKATEWAY

The green flag is flying on the Rideau Canal Skateway.

The National Capital Commission says all 7.8 kilometres of the world's largest skating rink are open from Dow's Lake to the National Arts Centre.

For more information, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/rideau-canal-skateway

LACE UP THE SKATES

Ottawa’s outdoor refrigerated rinks are open for the season. The city says you must book a free 45-minute reservation for a skating time at www.ottawa.ca/skating.

Reservations will be required to skate at the following peak times:

City Hall Rink of Dreams, 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. daily

Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink of Dreams, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. weekends, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. weekdays

Lansdowne Park Skating Court, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. weekends, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. weekdays

Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. weekends, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. weekdays

Ottawa's community outdoor rinks are also open, weather permitting. A maximum of 25 people can skate on the outdoor rinks at one time.

SLEDDING HILLS

This week's snow created perfect conditions for sledding on Ottawa's tobogganing hills. Just a reminder, capacity in gathering areas is limited to 25 people at one time.

For a list of sledding hills in the City of Ottawa, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/sports-fields-and-outdoor-recreation#sledding-hills-1

The National Capital Commission also operates sledding hills in Ottawa. https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/tobogganing-greenbelt

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING, SNOWSHOEING, HIKING

The National Capital Commission invites you to get outdoors this winter.

"With over 450 km of trails for skiing, snowshoeing, snow biking, walking and hiking, hills for tobogganing and fire pits to warm up by, there's something for everyone to enjoy in our 'Winter Capital,'" says the NCC.

Check out the NCC's Winter Capital interactive map to find suggested routes. Visit: https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/experience-your-winter-capital-ottawa-gatineau

A reminder that interprovincial travel is strongly discouraged. Residents are asked to remain on their respective sides of the Ottawa River as much as possible and to travel only for essential reasons.

Snowshoe trails are now open at Mount Pakenham. For more information, visit https://www.mountpakenham.com/

SKI SEASON

Ski hills in Ontario and Quebec are open for skiing.

Go skiing at Calabogie Peaks all weekend. For more information, visit calabogie.com

Ski season is underway at Mount Pakenham. For more information, visit https://www.mountpakenham.com/

Camp Fortune is open. For more information, visit https://campfortune.com/en/

Mont Ste. Marie is open for the season. For hours of operation, visit www.montstemarie.com

Health officials in Ontario and Quebec ask residents to avoid non-essential travel out of the province during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RIVEROAK SKATING TRAIL

You are invited to RiverOak Nature's Playground to skate on the winter trails.

RiverOak is located on York's Corners Road in Ottawa.

You must book tickets for Saturday and Sunday in advance at riveroak.ca.

CRYSTAL PITE'S BODY AND SOUL

NAC Dance is excited to offer to Canadian audiences the film premiere of Body and Soul, choreographed by the 2020 Order of Canada inductee Crystal Pite for the legendary Paris Opera Ballet.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/28009

FRIDAYS AT THE FOURTH

The National Arts Centre presents Fridays at the Fourth with Dominique Fils-Aime, live from Theatre Plaza in Montreal.

To watch the free livestream performance Friday evening, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/28066.

WINTERLUDE

It's the final weekend of virtual Winterlude.

Watch the national virtual show "Exploring Canada's Winter Traditions" on the Canadian Heritage YouTube channel.

You can also vote for your favourites in the Winterlude National Ice-Carving Competition.

For more information, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/winterlude.html

OTTAWA FARMERS’ MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers’ Market is open on Sunday at Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

