What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Feb. 24-26
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of February.
Just a reminder, the Rideau Canal Skateway remains closed.
Ottawa Boat and Outdoors Show
It's the unofficial kick-off to summer this weekend, with the Ottawa Boat and Outdoors Show at the EY Centre.
Check out the latest in boats, fishing gear, power sports, paddle sports or accessories at the 48th edition of the show.
For tickets, visit https://www.ottawabos.ca/.
Nor-Am Cup Races
Over 150 alpine ski racers will be competing this weekend in the Nor-Am Cup Races at Camp Fortune and Mont Ste-Marie.
The races will be held on Friday, with the Giant Slalmon events held at Mont-Ste Marie and the SL races at Camp Fortune.
Ottawa 67's
The Ottawa 67's are home twice this weekend.
On Friday night, the 67's host the Windsor Spitfires at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, the 67's face Mississauga at 7 p.m.
For tickets, visit ottawa67s.com.View this post on Instagram
Reggae Roots
The National Arts Centre Orchestra's Pops Series presents Reggae Roots Friday and Saturday night.
"Explore the evolution of Jamaica’s most famous export in Reggae Roots, and discover the people, sounds, and stories of the musical movement that grew to influence music around the globe," says the NAC website.
Jamaican-born Halifax-based vocalist Jah'Mila joins conductor Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser and the NAC Orchestra.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30536.View this post on Instagram
Fridays at the Fourth
The NAC's Fridays at the Fourth presents Magi Merlin.
See Magi Merlin perform Friday night at 8:30 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33138
Thomas Rhett
Thomas Rhett brings his "Bring the Bar to You Tour" to Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night.
Rhett is joined by special guests Jordan Davis and Kameron Marlowe.
For tickets and information, visit https://www.canadiantirecentre.com/event/thomas-rhett/.
Il Divo
The international supergroup Il Divo takes the stage at the National Arts Centre Sunday evening.
With songs in four languages, their debut album Il Divo became a Top 4 sensation in 19 countries.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/32619.
Outdoor skating rinks
- THe Rideau Hall Skating Rink is open Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).
- Lansdowne Park skating court is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).
- The Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury) is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (weather permitting).
- Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink (101 Centrepointe Drive) Open daily (weather permitting).
- Kingston's Springer Market Square Rink is open daily for skating from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For information on all outdoor rinks in Kingston, visit https://www.cityofkingston.ca/residents/recreation/facilities/arenas/outdoor-rinks
Outdoor skating trails
Click the links for information on outdoor skating trails in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
- The Little Penguin Trail – 312 Chem. Tache, Gatineau, Que.
- Éco-Odyssée - 52 Chem. des Sources, Wakefield, Que.
- Icelynd - 6865 Fernbank Rd., Stittsville
- River Oak Estates Skating Trail – 2900 York's Corners Rd, Metcalfe
- Patinage En Foret – Mnt Beausoleil, Lac-des-Loups, Que.
- Countryside Adventures – 16595 Sixth Rd., Mouse Creek, Ont.
- Laurentian Valley Four Seasons Trail – 2 Henan Rd., Pembroke, Ont.
- Brewery Creek Skating Rink – 185 sentier du Russieau-de-la-Brasserie, Gatineau, Que.
Cross-country skiing
For information on cross-country skiing locations in Ottawa and Gatineau, click the links.
- Gatineau Park features over 200 kilometres of cross-country skiing trails
- Mooney's Bay Ski Centre at the Terry Fox Athletic Facility opens 5 kilometres of trails
- Britannia Winter Trail offers nearly 17 kilometres of trails around Britannia Park
- Kichi Sibi Winter Trail features 18 kilometres from the Canadian War Museum to Ottawa's west end.
- Rideau Winter Trail loops through parkland beside the Rideau River, just east of downtown Ottawa.
- Ski Heritage East runs 17 kilometres of trails along the Ottawa River east of downtown.
- Wesley Clover Park ski trails are managed by Kanata Nordic.
- Ottawa West Winter Trail – Enjoy 21 km of groomed winter trails for cross-country skiing in west Ottawa this winter.
Skiing and snowboarding in the Ottawa area
Here's a look at downhill skiing and snowboarding runs in the Ottawa area. Visit each resort's website for conditions.
- Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que. is home to more than 20 different downhill runs.
- Ski Vorlage features 18 different runs in Wakefield, Que.
- Sommet Edelweiss features 20 runs in Wakefield, Que.
- Mont Cascades Ski Resort in Cantley, Que. is home to 20 runs that range from easy to extremely difficult
- Mount Pakenham is located 45 minutes west of downtown in Pakenham, Ont. with 10 runs.
- Calabogie Peaks Ski Resort in Calabogie, Ont. features 24 different trails that range from easy to expert.
- Mont Ste-Marie features nearly 30 runs, including a ski-snowboard cross run.
Gatineau Park
Gatineau Park has snowshoe trails and snow biking trails available for outdoor enthusiasts.
Gatineau Park has close to 80 kilometres of snowshoe trails, ranging in levels of difficulty from easy to very difficult – with about half of the trails shared with snow bikers.
For more information about snowshoeing in Gatineau Park, click here.
For snow biking information, click here.
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- The Diefenbunker
Lansdowne Winter Market
The Lansdowne Winter Market is every Sunday at Lansdowne.
The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Aberdeen Pavilion.
Kingston Frontenacs
The Kingston Frontenacs are home twice this weekend.
On Friday night, the Frontenacs host Mississauga at 7 p.m.
On Sunday, Kingston faces the Windsor Spitfires at 2 p.m.
For tickets and information, visit https://kingstonfrontenacs.com/.View this post on Instagram
Gatineau Olympiques
The Gatineau Olympiques hit the ice at the Slush Puppie Centre Sunday afternoon.
The Olympiques host Rouyn-Noranda at 3 p.m.
University sports
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women's hockey team hosts Montreal on Saturday in game two of the RSEQ semifinal. Game time is 2 p.m. at the Minto Sportsplex.
The Carleton Ravens men's hockey team faces UQTR Saturday night in Game 2 of the second round playoff series. Game time is 7 p.m. at the Carleton Ice House.
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees men's basketball team hosts an OUA quarterfinal game on Saturday at Montpetit Hall.
The Carleton Ravens women's basketball team hosts an OUA quarterfinal game on Saturday at the Ravens Nest. Game time is 6 p.m.
The Carleton Ravens men's basketball team hosts an OUA quarterfinal game on Saturday night at the Ravens Nest. Game time is 8 p.m.
The Queen's women's basketball team hosts Brock in OUA quarterfinal action Saturday night. Game time is 7 p.m.