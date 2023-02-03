What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Feb. 3-5

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the first weekend of February.

The Rideau Canal Skateway remains closed for skating this weekend.

Winterlude

The 45th edition of Winterlude kicks off this weekend in Ottawa and Gatineau.

The popular winter festival includes ice sculptures on Sparks Street, the Snowflake Kingdom in Jacques-Cartier Park and interactive art installations and other features in the ByWard Market. All outdoor activities, including the Snowflake Kingdom, have been cancelled on Friday due to the cold weather.

Events this weekend include the Canada Remembers the 1998 Ice Storm exhibit at the National War Memorial, the Kids Zone in Jacques-Cartier Park, Snowphy Trophy in the Glebe, sleight rides around the ByWard Market, Winter Fun at the Bank of Canada Museum, Ice Dig at Jacques-Cartier Park, and Jessy Lindsay and Qattuu on Saturday and Sunday on Sparks Street.

For a complete list of events, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/winterlude.html.

Capital Hoops Classic

Ottawa bragging rights are on the line at the Capital Hoops Classic.

The Carleton Ravens and the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees meet in basketball action Friday night at TD Place.

The women's game starts at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.

For tickets, visit tdplace.ca.

Ottawa Winter Jazz Festival

Enjoy the sounds of jazz during the Ottawa Winter Jazz Festival this weekend.

The lineup includes Okan, Right in the Eye, Sarah Neufeld, Kenny Barron and Thus Owls.

For information and tickets, visit https://ottawajazzfestival.com/.

Ontario Winter Games

The first weekend of events are underway at the Ontario Winter Games across Renfrew County.

Events this weekend include Ringette in Arnprior, Futsal in Petawawa, artistic swimming in Petawawa, curling at the Renfrew Curling Rink in Renfrew and men's hockey in Renfrew.

For a complete list of events and schedules, visit renfrewcounty2023.ca.

Alex Cuba

Alex Cuba takes the stage at the Babs Asper Theatre at the National Arts Centre Saturday night.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31472.

Shiverfest

Celebrate winter at Shiverfest in Manotick this weekend.

Shiverfest runs Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit https://www.manotickvca.org/shiverfest.

RCMP Musical Ride Stables

The RCMP invites you to tour the Musical Ride Stables on Saturday.

During Winterlude, drop in to tour the stables and meet the horses and riders.

The RCMP Musical Ride open house at the RCMP Musical Ride Stables on Sandridge Road runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Ottawa RV Expo and Sale

Checkout the latest selection of RVs this weekend at the Ottawa RV Expo and Sale at the EY Centre.

For more information, visit https://rvshowsontario.ca/ottawa/

Eastern Canadian Ski Championships

The Eastern Canadian cross-country ski championships are set for this weekend at the Nakkertok Ski Centre in Gatineau.

Over 670 skiers from across eastern Canada are scheduled to compete.

Friday's events have been cancelled due to the extreme cold temperatures.

For more information, visit https://easterns.ca/

Outdoor skating rinks

The Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).

Lansdowne Park skating court is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).

The Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury) is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (weather permitting).

Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink (101 Centrepointe Drive) Open daily (weather permitting).

Kingston's Springer Market Square Rink is open daily for skating from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For information on all outdoor rinks in Kingston, visit https://www.cityofkingston.ca/residents/recreation/facilities/arenas/outdoor-rinks

Outdoor skating trails

Click the links for information on outdoor skating trails in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Cross-country skiing

For information on cross-country skiing locations in Ottawa and Gatineau, click the links.

Skiing and snowboarding in the Ottawa area

Here's a look at downhill skiing and snowboarding runs in the Ottawa area. Visit each resort's website for conditions.

Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que. is home to more than 20 different downhill runs. (Camp Fortune has cancelled night skiing on Friday night due to the cold weather).

Ski Vorlage features 18 different runs in Wakefield, Que.

Sommet Edelweiss features 20 runs in Wakefield, Que. (Edelweiss will be closed on Friday due to the cold weather).

Mont Cascades Ski Resort in Cantley, Que. is home to 20 runs that range from easy to extremely difficult

Mount Pakenham is located 45 minutes west of downtown in Pakenham, Ont. with 10 runs.

Calabogie Peaks Ski Resort in Calabogie, Ont. features 24 different trails that range from easy to expert.

Mont Ste-Marie features nearly 30 runs, including a ski-snowboard cross run.

Gatineau Park

Gatineau Park has snowshoe trails and snow biking trails available for outdoor enthusiasts.

Gatineau Park has close to 80 kilometres of snowshoe trails, ranging in level of difficulty from easy to very difficult – with about half of the trails shared with snow bikers.

For more information about snowshoeing in Gatineau Park, click here.

For snow biking information, click here.

Museums

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

Lansdowne Winter Market

The Lansdowne Winter Market is every Sunday at Lansdowne.

The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Aberdeen Pavilion.

Kingston Frontenacs

The Kingston Frontenacs host the Peterborough Petes Friday night at the Leon's Centre. It's Pride Night at the Frontenacs game.

Game time is 7 p.m.

For tickets and information, visit https://kingstonfrontenacs.com/.

Gatineau Olympiques

The Gatineau Olympiques host Saint John on Saturday at the Slush Puppie Centre.

Game time is 4 p.m.

Reelout Queer Film Festival

The Reelout Queer Film Festival continues until Sunday at the Screening Room in Kingston.

For more information, visit https://www.reelout.com/.

Optik Installation

Checkout the Optik Installation in Kingston's Market Square.

Optik is an interactive installation that utilizes lights and sounds to create a colourful symphony of music with just a spin of the wheel.

Optik runs until Feb. 10.

University sports

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women's hockey team hosts Montreal Friday night at the Minto Sports Complex. Game time is 7 p.m.

The Carleton Ravens women's hockey team hosts Bishop's Friday night at the Ice House. Game time is 7 p.m.

The Queen's men's and women's volleyball teams host Western Friday and Saturday night at the main gym. The women's game starts at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.

The Queen's women's hockey team hosts York Friday night at the Memorial Centre. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

The Queen's men's hockey team hosts Ontario Tech Saturday night at the Memorial Centre. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

Queen's hosts the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees in OUA basketball action on Sunday at the main gym. The women's game starts at 1 p.m., followed by the men's game at 3 p.m.

