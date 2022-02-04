What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Feb. 4-6

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the first weekend of February.

Just a reminder, the Freedom Convoy demonstration in downtown Ottawa has closed several streets, museums and businesses.

Also, check the COVID-19 restrictions in effect in each province before heading out this weekend.

A full list of Quebec restrictions can be found here. A full list of Ontario restrictions can be found here.

RIDEAU CANAL SKATEWAY

The green flag continues to fly on the Rideau Canal Skateway.

You can skate the full 7.8 kilometres on the world's largest skating rink between the National Arts Centre and Hartswell Locks.

The NCC is recommending people wear a mask or face covering while on the skateway, while masks will be mandatory in washrooms and in lines at concession stands.

All changing facilities and fire pits will remain closed this winter due to the COVID-19 public health measures.

MUSEUMS

Some museums in Ottawa have reopened now that Ontario is in step one of the three step COVID-19 reopening plan.

The Canadian Museum of Nature, Canadian War Museum, Canadian Museum of History and the National Gallery of Canada are closed this weekend due to the ongoing demonstration in downtown Ottawa.

Visit each museum's website for information.

The Ottawa Arts Court is also closed this weekend due to the demonstration.

A post shared by Canada Science And Tech Museum (@scitechmuseum)

SKATING

Ottawa's outdoor refrigerated rinks are open for skating this weekend.

Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall

Daily: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Lansdowne Park Skating Court

Daily: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink

Daily: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink

For skating times, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/jim-tubman-chevrolet-rink#schedule

Residents must book reservations at ottawa.ca/skating to skate at the four rinks during peak periods.

For a list of outdoor rinks in the city of Ottawa, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/skating/outdoor-rinks.

OUTDOOR RINKS ACROSS THE REGION

Gatineau has 82 outdoor rinks available. For more information, visit Gatineau's website

The city of Kingston's Springer Market Square Rink is open. For information on other rinks in Kingston, visit the city's website

RIDEAU HALL SKATING RINK

The Rideau Hall Skating Rink is open for skating.

Reservations are required to enjoy public skating on Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information on reservations, visit https://www.gg.ca/en/visit-us/rideau-hall/what-see-and-do/skating-rink

ICELYND SKATING TRAILS

Enjoy a skate on Ottawa's newest outdoor skating rink, hosted by former Senators forward Chris Neil and his friends in Ottawa's west end.

Icelynd Skating Trails and Outdoor Skating Rink is located on Fernbank Road, just minutes outside of Stittsville.

Skate through the trails in the forest this weekend. Passes must be purchased in advance.

For more information, visit icelynd.com.

RIVEROAK – NATURE'S PLAYGROUND

Skate through an orchard, forest and meadows at RiverOak Winter Trails on York's Corners Road in Ottawa.

If you don't want to skate, RiverOak also provides snowshoe and hiking trails.

For more information, visit https://www.riveroak.ca/skating.

THE LITTLE PENGUIN TRAIL

Little Penguin Trail is an outdoor skating rink built on the Touraine Golf Club.

Located just 25 minutes from downtown Ottawa on Chemin Tache in Gatineau, enjoy skating on over 5 kilometres of icy path in the middle of nature.

A daily pass starts at $15.

For more information, visit https://thelittlepenguintrail.com/

COUNTRYSIDE ADVENTURES

Countryside Adventures offers you a three kilometre skate through the woods.

There's also three kilometres of snowshoe and cross-country ski trails, along with a tubing hill.

Countryside Adventures is located at 16495 Sixth Rd. in Moose Creek, 45 minutes north of downtown Ottawa.

For more information, visit https://www.countrysideadventures.ca/.

PATINAGE EN FORET

You're invited to skate through the forest 45 minutes from downtown Ottawa.

Discover the enchanting site of skating in the forest at Patinage en Foret in Lac-Des-Loups, Que.

Proof of vaccination and photo ID is required to access Patinage en Foret. The cost is $18 for adults and $14 for kids.

For more information, visit https://www.patinageenforet.com/en/.

ACTIVE TRANSPORTATION ON THE PARKWAY

Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation this weekend.

The NCC is closing a section of Queen Elizabeth Driveway from Fifth Avenue to Somerset Street to vehicles Saturday and Sunday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

For more information, visit the National Capital Commission's website.

GATINEAU PARK

A winter wonderland awaits you in Gatineau Park this weekend.

You can enjoy cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, snow biking and winter hiking.

For more information and winter passes to access the park, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/gatineau-parkhttps://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/gatineau-park

WINTER TRAILS IN OTTAWA

Over 100 kilometres of trails are groomed in Ottawa for winter recreational activities.

The National Capital Commission invites you to get out cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, fat biking and walking. Access is free.

Locations include the Mer Bleue conservation area and the Rideau Winter Trail along the Rideau River.

For information on winter trails in Ottawa, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/groomed-multi-use-winter-trails

MOONEY'S BAY SKI CENTRE

The Mooney's Bay Ski Centre at Terry Fox Athletic Facility features 5 kilometres of groomed trails for cross-country skiing, including lit trails for night skiing.

For more information, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/sports#mooneys-bay-ski-centre

PINHEY FOREST TRAILS

You can go for a winter hike on two trails in the Pinhey Forest in the city of Ottawa.

Year-round parking access available behind the Nepean Sportsplex.

For more information, visit https://www.ontariotrails.on.ca/index.php?url=trails/view/pinhey-forest-trails

SKIING

Ski resorts are open across eastern Ontario and western Quebec. Visit each resort's website for details.

A post shared by Camp Fortune Official (@campfortune)

OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market Winter Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

A post shared by Ottawa Farmers' Market (@ottawafarmmkt)

FRIDAYS AT THE FOURTH

The National Arts Centre presents Fridays at the Fourth with Joyce N'sana.

Enjoy a free Facebook Live concert with Joyce N'sana Friday at 8:30 p.m.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30327

The National Arts Centre is closed this weekend due to the ongoing protest in downtown Ottawa.

OTTAWA FIRE VIRTUAL TOURS

The Ottawa Fire Service is inviting you to tour two fire stations virtually.

The service has teamed up with a local videographer to create two high-quality virtual station tours of Fire Station 53 in Orleans and Fire Station 73 in Vars.

The virtual station tours are in English with French subtitles.

For Station 53, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fx6dyMNVkLE

For Station 73, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3hqBTnW29k

RECONCILING HISTORY WALKING TOUR

The First Nations Child and Family Caring Society of Canada invites you to take a self-guided Reconciling History Walking Tour.

"Each point of interest is an opportunity to learn about the role of non-Indigenous peoples and the federal government in residential schools, and the lessons we can glean from history to address contemporary injustices experienced by Indigenous peoples," said the society.

For more information, visit https://fncaringsociety.com/reconciliation-walking-tours.

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.

FEED THE CHICKADEES

While out for a family winter hike, feed the chickadees.

You can find chickadees at Stony Swamp Conservation, Mud Lake Conservation and Mer Bleue.

For more information, visit https://ottawariverlifestyle.com/blogs/news/where-to-feed-chickadees-in-ottawa