What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Jan. 13-15
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Ottawa 67's
It is Legacy Night on Friday night as the Ottawa 67's host the Hamilton Bulldogs.
Game time is 7 p.m. at the Arena at TD Place.
On Sunday, the 67's host the Sarnia Sting at 2 p.m. at TD Place.
For tickets, visit Ottawa67s.com.
National Arts Centre Orchestra
The National Arts Centre Orchestra Pops Series presents Bond and Beyond this weekend.
Guest conductor Michelle Merrill, vocalist Rebecca Noelle and the NAC Orchestra celebrate the superspy and the music that is as timeless as the man himself.
Don't miss an evening of undercover music at its best.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30535.
Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel
You can see Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel – the Exhibition at the EY Centre until Jan. 22.
The exhibit showcases the awe and wonder of Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel from an up-close, life-size and never-before-seen perspective.
For tickets and information, visit https://chapelsistine.com/
Outdoor skating rinks
- The Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).
- Lansdowne Park skating court is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).
- The Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury) is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (weather permitting).
- Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink (101 Centrepointe Drive) Open daily (weather permitting).
- Kingston's Springer Market Square Rink is open daily for skating from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For information on all outdoor rinks in Kingston, visit https://www.cityofkingston.ca/residents/recreation/facilities/arenas/outdoor-rinks
Outdoor skating trails
Click the links for information on outdoor skating trails in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
- The Little Penguin Trail – 312 Chem. Tache, Gatineau, Que.
- Éco-Odyssée - 52 Chem. des Sources, Wakefield, Que.
- Icelynd - 6865 Fernbank Rd., Stittsville
- River Oak Estates Skating Trail – 2900 York's Corners Rd, Metcalfe
- Patinage En Foret – Mnt Beausoleil, Lac-des-Loups, Que.
- Countryside Adventures – 16595 Sixth Rd., Moose Creek, Ont.
- Laurentian Valley Four Seasons Trail – 2 Henan Rd., Pembroke, Ont.
- Brewery Creek Skating Rink – 185 sentier du Russieau-de-la-Brasserie, Gatineau, Que.
Cross-country skiing
This week's fresh snow will be great for cross-country skiing. For information on locations in Ottawa and Gatineau, click the links.
- Gatineau Park features over 200 kilometres of cross-country skiing trails
- Mooney's Bay Ski Centre at the Terry Fox Athletic Facility opens 5 kilometres of trails
- Britannia Winter Trail offers nearly 17 kilometres of trails around Britannia Park
- Kichi Sibi Winter Trail features 18 kilometres from the Canadian War Museum to Ottawa's west end.
- Rideau Winter Trail loops through parkland beside the Rideau River, just east of downtown Ottawa.
- Ski Heritage East runs 17 kilometres of trails along the Ottawa River east of downtown.
- Wesley Clover Park ski trails are managed by Kanata Nordic.
Skiing and snowboarding in the Ottawa area
The 20 to 30 cm of snow in the forecast is great news for skiers. Here's a look at downhill skiing and snowboarding runs in the Ottawa area. Visit each resort's website for conditions.
- Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que. is home to more than 20 different downhill runs
- Ski Vorlage features 18 different runs in Wakefield, Que.
- Sommet Edelweiss features 20 runs in Wakefield, Que.
- Mont Cascades Ski Resort in Cantley, Que. is home to 20 runs that range from easy to extremely difficult
- Mount Pakenham is located 45 minutes west of downtown in Pakenham, Ont. with 10 runs.
- Calabogie Peaks Ski Resort in Calabogie, Ont. features 24 different trails that range from easy to expert.
- Mont Ste-Marie features nearly 30 runs, including a ski-snowboard cross run.
Gatineau Park
Gatineau Park has snowshoe trails and snow biking trails available for outdoor enthusiasts.
Gatineau Park has close to 80 kilometres of snowshoe trails, ranging in level of difficulty from easy to very difficult – with about half of the trails shared with snow bikers.
For more information about snowshoeing in Gatineau Park, click here.
For snow biking information, click here.
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- The Diefenbunker
Lansdowne Winter Market
The Lansdowne Winter Market is every Sunday at Lansdowne.
The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Aberdeen Pavilion.
Kingston Frontenacs
The Kingston Frontenacs are home twice this weekend.
Friday night, the Frontenacs host the Sarnia Sting at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, Kingston hosts Hamilton at 7 p.m.
For tickets and information, visit https://kingstonfrontenacs.com/.
University sports
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women's volleyball team hosts Sherbrooke Friday night at Montpetit Hall. Game time is 6 p.m.
The Gee-Gees women's hockey team hosts Bishop's University Friday night at the Minto Sports Complex. Game time is 7 p.m. (Game postponed due to the weather)
The Gee-Gees men's hockey team hosts UQTR Saturday afternoon at Minto Sports Complex. Game time 3 p.m.
The Gee-Gees men's and women's basketball teams host Ontario Tech on Saturday at Montpetit Hall. The women's game starts at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.
The Gee-Gees men's and women's basketball teams host Guelph on Sunday at Montpetit Hall. The women's game starts at 2 p.m., followed by the men's game at 4 p.m.
The Carleton Ravens women's hockey team hosts Concordia Friday night at the Carleton Ice House. Game time is 7 p.m.
The Carleton Ravens men's and women's basketball teams host Ontario Tech on Friday at the Ravens Nest. The women's game starts at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.
The Carleton Ravens men's and women's basketball teams host Guelph on Saturday at the Ravens Nest. The women's game starts at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.
Queen's University hosts Windsor in volleyball action Friday night at the main gym. The women's game starts at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.
The Queen's University women's hockey team hosts Toronto for two games this weekend. Friday's game is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Memorial Centre, while Saturday's game is at 2:30 p.m.View this post on Instagram