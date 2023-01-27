What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Jan. 27-29

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of January.

Old Dominion

Old Dominion brings its No Bad Vibes Tour to Canadian Tire Centre Friday night.

For tickets, visit the Canadian Tire Centre website.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators host the Montreal Canadiens Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

Game time is 7 p.m.

For tickets, visit ottawasenators.com.

Ottawa 67's

The Ottawa 67's host the London Knights Friday night at the Arena at TD Place.

It is Pride Night at the 67's game.

For tickets, visit https://ottawa67s.com/.

The Sheepdogs

The Sheepdogs take the stage at National Arts Centre Saturday night.

The Sheepdogs will be joined by Boy Golden.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30633.

Classic Albums Live

The NAC Popular Music and Variety series presents Classic Albums Live: The Beatles: Abbey Road Sunday night.

Classic Albums Live takes the greatest albums and recreates them live on stage – note for note, cut for cut, using the best musicians.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31678.

Greely Winter Carnival

Celebrate 50 years of winter celebrations this weekend at the Greely Winter Carnival.

Events include sleigh rides, skating, a comedy night and more.

For more information, visit https://greelycommunity.ca/.

Outdoor skating rinks

The Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).

Lansdowne Park skating court is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).

The Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury) is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (weather permitting).

Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink (101 Centrepointe Drive) Open daily (weather permitting).

Kingston's Springer Market Square Rink is open daily for skating from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For information on all outdoor rinks in Kingston, visit https://www.cityofkingston.ca/residents/recreation/facilities/arenas/outdoor-rinks

Outdoor skating trails

Click the links for information on outdoor skating trails in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Cross-country skiing

For information on cross-country skiing locations in Ottawa and Gatineau, click the links.

Skiing and snowboarding in the Ottawa area

Enjoy the fresh snow at ski resorts this weekend. Here's a look at downhill skiing and snowboarding runs in the Ottawa area.

Gatineau Park

Enjoy the new snow on the Gatineau Park snowshoe trails and snow biking trails.

Gatineau Park has close to 80 kilometres of snowshoe trails, ranging in level of difficulty from easy to very difficult – with about half of the trails shared with snow bikers.

For more information about snowshoeing in Gatineau Park, click here.

For snow biking information, click here.

Museums

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

Lansdowne Winter Market

The Lansdowne Winter Market is every Sunday at Lansdowne.

The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Aberdeen Pavilion.

Kingston Farmers Market

The Memorial Centre Farmers' Market is Saturday at the Kingston Memorial Centre.

The market opens at 9 a.m.

Kingston Symphony

The Kingston Symphony presents a Celtic Journey Saturday night at the Kingston Grand Theatre.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Kingston Frontenacs

The Kingston Frontenacs host the Oshawa Generals Friday night at the Leon's Centre.

Game time is 7 p.m.

On Saturday night, the Frontenacs host the London Knights.

For tickets and information, visit https://kingstonfrontenacs.com/.

Gatineau Olympiques

The Gatineau Olympiques host Val d'Or Friday night at the Slush Puppie Centre.

Game time is 7 p.m.

University sports

The Carleton Ravens host the Queen's Gaels in basketball action Friday night at the Ravens Nest. The women's game is at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.

The Ravens women's hockey team hosts McGill Friday night at the Ice House. Game time is 7 p.m.

The Ravens men's hockey team hosts UQTR on Saturday night at the Ice House. Game time is 7 p.m.

The University of Ottawa women's hockey team hosts Concordia Friday night at the Minto Sports Complex. Game time is 7 p.m.

The University of Ottawa women's volleyball team hosts Montreal on Saturday. Game time is 6 p.m. at Montpetit Hall.

The Gee-Gees men's hockey team hosts Queen's in men's hockey action on Sunday. Game time is 3 p.m. at the Minto Sports Complex.

The Gee-Gees host Queen's in basketball action Sunday evening at Montpetit Hall. The women's game tips off at 5 p.m., followed by the men's game at 7 p.m.

Queen's host Nipissing in volleyball action Friday night in the main gym. The women's game is at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.

The Queen's men's hockey team hosts Windsor Friday night at the Memorial Centre. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

