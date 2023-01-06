What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Jan. 6-8
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators face the Seattle Kraken Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre.
Game time is 7 p.m.
For tickets, visit nhl.com/senators.
Sens Skills
The Senators invite you to the Sens Skills competition Sunday at Canadian Tire Centre.
The Senators will be split into two squads to compete head-to-head in skills events, including the puck control relay, fastest skater, hardest shot, accuracy shooting and a 3-on-3 competition.
The Sens Skills competition is set for Sunday at 12 p.m.
The Sens Skills competition is set for Sunday at 12 p.m.
For tickets, visit nhl.com/senators.
Ottawa 67's
The Ottawa 67's host the Owen Sound Attack at TD Place on Sunday.
Game time is 2 p.m.
For tickets, visit Ottawa67s.com.
Come From Away
It's the final weekend to see the Broadway musical Come From Away at the National Arts Centre.
The show takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them.
Come From Away continues until Sunday at the NAC.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31390.
Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel
See Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel – the Exhibition at the EY Centre until Jan. 22.
The exhibit showcases the awe and wonder of Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel from an up-close, life-size and never-before-seen perspective.
For tickets and information, visit https://chapelsistine.com/
Outdoor skating rinks
- The Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).
- Lansdowne Park skating court is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).
- The Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury) is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (weather permitting).
- Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink (101 Centrepointe Drive) Open daily (weather permitting).
- Kingston's Springer Market Square Rink is open daily for skating from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For information on all outdoor rinks in Kingston, visit https://www.cityofkingston.ca/residents/recreation/facilities/arenas/outdoor-rinks
Cross-country skiing
You can go cross-country skiing in Ottawa and Gatineau over the holidays. Click the link for conditions.
- Gatineau Park features over 200 kilometres of cross-country skiing trails
- Mooney's Bay Ski Centre at the Terry Fox Athletic Facility opens 5 kilometres of trails
- Britannia Winter Trail offers nearly 17 kilometres of trails around Britannia Park
- Kichi Sibi Winter Trail features 18 kilometres from the Canadian War Museum to Ottawa's west end.
- Rideau Winter Trail loops through parkland beside the Rideau River, just east of downtown Ottawa.
- Ski Heritage East runs 17 kilometres of trail along the Ottawa River east of downtown.
- Wesley Clover Park ski trails are managed by Kanata Nordic.
Skiing and snowboarding in the Ottawa area
Here's a look at downhill skiing and snowboarding runs in the Ottawa area. Visit each resort's website for conditions.
- Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que. is home to more than 20 different downhill runs
- Ski Vorlage features 18 different runs in Wakefield, Que.
- Sommet Edelweiss features 20 runs in Wakefield, Que.
- Mont Cascades Ski Resort in Cantley, Que. is home to 20 runs that range from easy to extremely difficult
- Mount Pakenham is located 45 minutes west of downtown in Pakenham, Ont. with 10 runs.
- Calabogie Peaks Ski Resort in Calabogie, Ont. features 24 different trails that range from easy to expert.
- Mont Ste-Marie features nearly 30 runs, including a ski-snowboard cross run.
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- The Diefenbunker
Lansdowne Winter Market
The Lansdowne Winter Market kicks off a new season on Sunday at Lansdowne.
The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Aberdeen Pavilion.
Find seasonal produce, hand-made crafts, pantry staples, artisanal baked goods, hot meals and more.View this post on Instagram
Holiday lights
It's the final weekend to see Christmas lights in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
- The Magic of Lights at Wesley Clover Parks wraps up on Saturday.
- Alight at Night at Upper Canada Village wraps up for the season on Saturday.
- Winter Lights Across Canada on Parliament Hill continues until Sunday.