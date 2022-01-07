What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Jan 7-9

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during Ontario’s modified Step 2 restrictions.

Check the COVID-19 restrictions in effect in each province before heading out this weekend.

A full list of Quebec restrictions can be found here. A full list of Ontario restrictions can be found here.

SKATING

The city of Ottawa's outdoor skating rinks are open for the season.

Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall

Daily: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Lansdowne Park Skating Court

Daily: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink

Daily: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink

For skating times, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/jim-tubman-chevrolet-rink#schedule

For a list of outdoor rinks in the city of Ottawa, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/skating/outdoor-rinks.

OUTDOOR RINKS ACROSS THE REGION

Gatineau has 82 outdoor rinks available. For more information, visit Gatineau's website

The city of Kingston's Springer Market Square Rink is open. For information on other rinks in Kingston, visit the city's website

RIVEROAK – NATURE'S PLAYGROUND

Skate through an orchard, forest and meadows at RiverOak Winter Trails on York's Corners Road in Ottawa.

You're also invited to bring your hockey and ringette sticks, pucks and rings to play on some of the outdoor rinks.

If you don't want to skate, RiverOak also provides snowshoe and hiking trails.

For more information, visit https://www.riveroak.ca/skating.

PATINAGE EN FORET

You can go skating through the forest 45 minutes from Ottawa.

Discover the enchanting site of skating in the forest at Patinage en Foret in Lac-Des-Loups, Que.

The cost is $18 for adults and $14 for kids.

Proof of vaccination and photo ID is required to access Patinage en Foret.

For more information, visit https://www.patinageenforet.com/en/.

COUNTRYSIDE ADVENTURES

Countryside Adventures features a three kilometre skating trail through the woods.

There's also three kilometres of snowshoe and cross-country ski trails, along with a tubing hill.

Countryside Adventures is located at 16495 Sixth Rd. in Moose Creek, 45 minutes north of downtown Ottawa.

For more information, visit https://www.countrysideadventures.ca/.

GATINEAU PARK

The winter season is officially underway in Gatineau Park.

Enjoy cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, snow biking and winter hiking.

For more information and winter passes to access the park, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/gatineau-parkhttps://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/gatineau-park

⚠ Caution ⚠



The four winter hiking trails are currently very icy, and will likely remain this way until the next snow fall. Use of crampons is strongly recommended.



Please exercise caution if using the trails in #GatineauPark.

WINTER TRAILS IN OTTAWA

Over 100 kilometres of trails are groomed for winter recreational activities in Ottawa.

The National Capital Commission invites you to get out cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, fat biking and walking. Access is free.

Locations include the Mer Bleue conservation area.

For information on winter trails in Ottawa, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/groomed-multi-use-winter-trails

MOONEY'S BAY SKI CENTRE

The Mooney's Bay Ski Centre at Terry Fox Athletic Facility features 5 kilometres of groomed trails for cross-country skiing, including lit trails for night skiing.

For more information, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/sports#mooneys-bay-ski-centre

PINHEY FOREST TRAILS

You can go for a winter hike on two trails in the Pinhey Forest in the city of Ottawa.

Year-round parking access available behind the Nepean Sportsplex.

For more information, visit https://www.ontariotrails.on.ca/index.php?url=trails/view/pinhey-forest-trails

SKIING

Ski resorts are open across eastern Ontario and western Quebec. Visit each resort's website for details.

THE AUTHOR'S PATH AT RICHELIEU VANIER FOREST

The Museoparc presents The Author's Path in Richelieu Vanier Forest.

Let yourself be seduced by the pens of authors – builders of the Franco-Ontarian identity.

"Our trail is dedicated to the men and women authors of novels, poetry, theater and folklore who have shaped the cultural heritage of French Ontario," Museoparc said, noting there are no less than 30 authors hiding in the forest.

Admission is free, while a guided tour costs $5.

For more information, visit https://museoparc.ca/the-museum/the-authors-path/.

OTTAWA FIRE VIRTUAL TOURS

The Ottawa Fire Service is inviting you to tour two fire stations virtually.

The service has teamed up with a local videographer to create two high-quality virtual station tours of Fire Station 53 in Orleans and Fire Station 73 in Vars.

The virtual station tours are in English with French subtitles.

For Station 53, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fx6dyMNVkLE

For Station 73, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3hqBTnW29k

We have some good news for parents! ��



We have launched two virtual station tours! ��



There is great footage of some of our trucks, our equipment and some excellent fire safety messages as well. The videos are also very educational.



Link: https://t.co/TRuQddBa6a@ottawacity pic.twitter.com/RhBgzXacYH

RECONCILING HISTORY WALKING TOUR

The First Nations Child and Family Caring Society of Canada invites you to take a self-guided Reconciling History Walking Tour.

"Each point of interest is an opportunity to learn about the role of non-Indigenous peoples and the federal government in residential schools, and the lessons we can glean from history to address contemporary injustices experienced by Indigenous peoples," said the society.

For more information, visit https://fncaringsociety.com/reconciliation-walking-tours.

MUSEUMS

Museums in Ottawa are closed while Ontario is in a modified Stage Two. The Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau is also currently closed.

Visit each museum's website for information.

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.

FEED THE CHICKADEES

While out for a family winter hike, feed the chickadees.

You can find chickadees at Stony Swamp Conservation, Mud Lake Conservation and Mer Bleue.

For more information, visit https://ottawariverlifestyle.com/blogs/news/where-to-feed-chickadees-in-ottawa